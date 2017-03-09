New York joins lawsuit challenging Trump travel restrictions

NEW YORK (AP) - New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says his state will join Washington state's lawsuit against President Donald Trump's travel ban.

Schneiderman said in a statement Thursday that Trump's new executive order is "a Muslim ban by another name."

The Trump administration says the temporary restrictions are needed to keep Americans safe.

Legal challenges to the ban are mounting.

On Wednesday Hawaii filed its own lawsuit against Trump's revised travel ban, saying the order will harm its Muslim population, tourism and foreign students.

Washington state won an initial effort to block Trump's first travel ban and is asking a judge to block the revised ban.