New York to install more electric vehicle charging stations

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York state is embarking on a campaign to install 450 new charging stations for electric vehicles.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the effort on Monday. The new charging stations will be located in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Utica, Albany, the Hudson Valley, Westchester County, New York City and Long Island.

Cars, trucks and other transportation vehicles are the largest contributor to climate change in the state.

The Democratic governor says the addition of new charging stations will encourage the use of electric vehicles and help the state reduce its overall carbon emissions.

The effort also includes public outreach campaigns including public test drives of electric vehicles and incentives for businesses that buy electric vehicles or install charging stations.

https://rev.ny.gov/