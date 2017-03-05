Prosecutors: 30 pounds of marijuana found hidden in pickup

RIDGEFIELD, N.J. (AP) - A report of a suspicious pickup truck parked on a New Jersey street led to the discovery of 30 pounds of marijuana that authorities say was hidden in a secret compartment installed in the vehicle.

Bergen County prosecutors say the truck found Thursday in Ridgefield didn't have any license plates attached to it and was registered in Oklahoma. It wasn't immediately known how long the truck may have been in the area.

A dog from the county sheriff's department K9 unit conducted a search around the truck's exterior and soon indicated drugs were in the vehicle. Authorities obtained a search warrant and the truck was towed to the prosecutor's office, where a subsequent search uncovered the secret compartment with the marijuana.

Authorities declined further comment Sunday, citing the ongoing investigation.

