Wind causing NJ Transit train delays

The wind on Thursday morning was causing some problems for New Jersey Transit train passengers. Northeast Corridor, NJ Coastline, and Raritan Valley trains were subject to delays in both directions due to debris on the overhead wires at multiple locations.

Morris & Essex Line trains resumed service between Millburn and Summit with delays in both directions because of downed trees across tracks.

NJ Transit buses and private carriers were honoring NJ Transit rail tickets and passes system-wide.

Wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour were forecast for the region on Thursday. A High Wind Warning has been posted until 11 a.m.