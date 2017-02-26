Mother, baby daughter, die in NY suburban home fire

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities in a New York City suburb say a mother and her baby daughter died in a fire that swept their home in the middle of the night.

The blaze in the two-story house in the Westchester County town of Mount Vernon started just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the body of the woman, identified as Nina Bryant, and her daughter, Nadia Bryant, were recovered from the fiery debris before dawn.

Another victim suffered injuries and was hospitalized. Eight more residents escaped unharmed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.