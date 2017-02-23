Chris Christie: No radio gig or White House gig

NEW YORK (AP) - New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he has not accepted a White House job and is not seeking a job with a sports radio station in New York City.

The Republican spoke by telephone Thursday on WFAN's "Boomer and Carton" program, one day after The Record reported the station's program director said he would consider Christie among "plenty of candidates" to replace afternoon host Mike Francesca. Francesca is leaving the station at the end of the year.

Christie's second term ends in January 2018 and he cannot seek re-election.

Christie says he'll "be considering all different kinds of options about what to do next." The governor says he'll "be a free agent for the first time in 16 years."