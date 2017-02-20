Kayak found but kayaker still missing in Connecticut

MONTVILLE, Conn. (AP) - Searchers in Connecticut have found the kayak taken on a fishing trip by a man who is now missing.

They are still searching Monday for 31-year-old Lyle Dagenias, of Montville.

Authorities say the kayak was found near the Yale Boat House on the Thames River and was identified by his family.

Dagenias was last seen Sunday morning as he left his house to go fishing in his 11-foot-long kayak. His family notified Montville police that he had not come back late Sunday. His car was found at the boat launch, with no boat or fishing gear.

Police and the Coast Guard have been searching the area with boats and a helicopter since early Monday.

