Woman, 73, killed in Long Island car crash, husband injured

ROCKY POINT, N.Y. (AP) - Police on Long Island are investigating a crash that killed a 73-year-old woman and injured her husband.

The collision happened at 12:20 p.m. Saturday on Route 25A in Rocky Point.

Suffolk County police say a Subaru crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a Jeep that was stopped at a red light.

The driver of the Subaru, 73-year-old Lucio Costanzo, was hospitalized in serious condition. His wife, Stephanie Costanzo, a passenger, was taken to another hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Jeep and his teenage son were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

