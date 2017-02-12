Police: Teen injured, facing DWI charges after car chase

BOHEMIA, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say a teenager has been hospitalized in critical condition and faces charges of driving while intoxicated after a police chase ended with a two-car collision.

Suffolk County police say the teen male was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Lakeland Avenue in Bohemia, New York, shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday. An officer tried to pull him over but he fled, and authorities followed.

Police say the teen crashed into another car at an intersection shortly after. He was taken the hospital. The woman driving the other car was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say other charges are pending against the teen in addition to DWI.

