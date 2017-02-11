NYPD searches for handcuffed shoplifting suspect who escaped

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City police are searching for a shoplifting suspect who escaped after officers had handcuffed him and were putting him in a squad car.

Officers arrested the man for petit larceny shortly before 12:30 p.m. Saturday on East 102nd Street near Madison Avenue.

They were putting him in a police car when he managed to get out of the car and run.

Police say the man was handcuffed behind his back. He was last seen wearing an olive green jacket, green hoodie, gray sweat pants and black V-neck shirt.

The NYPD released video surveillance of the suspect. If anyone has information on him, call 1-800-577-TIPS, or if he has been seen, call 911.