New Jersey man sought in triple slaying captured in New York

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (AP) - A second man sought in the murders of three people found in a New Jersey apartment last month has been captured in New York.

Essex County prosecutors say 33-year-old Lavelle Davis, of Galloway, was found early Saturday in Yonkers. But they declined to provide further details about his capture.

The arrest came one day after the other suspect, former Egg Harbor Township resident Jimmy Mays, was captured in Maryland. Both men are charged with three counts of murder, as well as conspiracy, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses.

Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive for the slayings of 45-year-old Michael Davis, of Maplewood, 30-year-old Roshana Kelson, of Paterson, and 44-year-old Lance Fraser, of Newark. The three were found shot to death in a Maplewood home on Jan. 29.

Authorities say Lavelle Davis is not related to Michael Davis.

