NYC demonstrators rally in support of Trump

NEW YORK (AP) - About a 100 people gathered at a rally in support of President Donald Trump outside Trump Towers in Manhattan.

Organizers of Sunday's pro-Trump effort say the purpose of the rally was to honor the president and to show support for the "electoral college process and pride in America."

The demonstrators sang "God Bless America" and held signs saying "Make America Great Again" and "We the People Support Our President Trump."

One protester said America has a right to decide who comes into the country.

A week ago, the president issued an executive order barring people from seven mostly Muslim countries from the U.S. A judge temporarily blocked the ban Friday, allowing travelers to enter.

A smaller crowd of anti-Trump demonstrators also rallied at Trump Tower on Sunday.