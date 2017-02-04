70-year-old man dies in Long Island house fire

ELMONT, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say a 70-year-old man has died in a house fire on Long Island.

Firefighters responded the house in Elmont at 12:20 a.m. Saturday. They were met by a 31-year-old man who told them his father was trapped in an upstairs bedroom.

Firefighters reached the bedroom and found the older man, who was unconscious.

Police say the man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not immediately released.

The son was treated for smoke inhalation. One firefighter was treated for minor burns to his upper legs.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

