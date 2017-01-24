Gov. Cuomo outlines plan for Adirondack tourism hub

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made announcements about plans for upstate New York, Jan. 23, 2017. (Courtesy of Governor's Press Office)

NORTH HUDSON, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a new tourism hub planned for the eastern Adirondacks will include a craft brewery, a visitor's information center and a new state campground.

The Democratic governor says the Gateway to the Adirondacks at Exit 29 of the Northway in North Hudson will attract new visitors and drive economic growth in the region.

The complex is planned for a site previously occupied by the Frontier Town theme park, which has been closed for many years. Cuomo says the state will work with public and private partners to secure about $32 million to establish the hub.

Cuomo says Paradox Brewery plans to expand its operations at the location in 2017.

The highway exit provides access to the recently acquired Boreas Ponds tract near the High Peaks.