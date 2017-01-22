NYPD investigating death of 5-year-old Queens boy

NEW YORK (AP) - Police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy in Queens.

Police say the boy, identified as Michael Guzman, was found unconscious and unresponsive inside his home on 109th Avenue in Jamaica just after 4 p.m. Sunday.

Police say Guzman was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner is to determine the exact cause of death.

There have been no arrests.

