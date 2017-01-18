Police: Man with crossbow killed fox in park

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) - Police are searching for a man who used a crossbow to kill a red fox at a New York state park.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon at Robert Moses State Park in Babylon, on Long Island.

Police say a woman was photographing the fox when she saw a man take a crossbow from his car and fatally shoot the animal. The man fled when he saw the woman.

Authorities say the man faces a variety of violations under both state environmental conservation and state parks laws. They say he could also face additional criminal charges.

State conservation laws prohibit the use of crossbows for hunting in the metropolitan New York area.

A state parks police spokesman says hunting of any kind is prohibited at most state parks on Long Island.