Cuomo calls for early voting, same-day registration in NY

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to make registering to vote and voting easier for state residents.

The Democrat announced a proposal Sunday that includes early voting, automatic voter registration through motor vehicle services, and allowing same-day voter registration on Election Days.

Cuomo says the proposals would modernize the state's election system and make it easier for voters to participate.

The early voting proposal calls for at least one polling place in each county available to voters in the 12 days before Election Day. New York is one of 13 states that doesn't have early voting.

The automatic registration would send information from motor vehicle applications directly to county boards of election, unless a resident opted out.

Copyright 2016. The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.