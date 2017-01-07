Eastern Long Island bracing for up to 12 inches of snow

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Weather Service says up to 12 inches of snow could fall on parts of eastern Long Island.

The Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that lasts until 1 a.m. Sunday for both Nassau and Suffolk counties. It issued a winter weather advisory for New York City and the northern suburbs.

Snow began falling from New York City and points east at mid-morning Saturday.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone says officials are prepared. He says they are monitoring the snowfall accumulations.

Predictions are for Nassau County to see about 4-to-6 inches. Snow totals could reach 8-to-12 inches further east. Wind gusts could reach 25 to 30 mph.

The New York Racing Association cancelled Saturday's races at Aqueduct Racetrack because of the snow.

Copyright 2016. The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.