Trooper helps deliver baby on Connecticut highway

Trooper First Class Greg Capps visited the newborn he helped deliver. (Connecticut State Police)
Trooper First Class Greg Capps visited the newborn he helped deliver. (Connecticut State Police)

Posted:Dec 26 2016 08:25PM EST

Updated:Dec 26 2016 08:29PM EST

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (AP) -- A Connecticut state trooper made a very special delivery in time for Christmas.

State police say a woman was on her way to the hospital Saturday to give birth when she realized the baby wasn't going to wait. Her brother, who was driving, pulled over on Route 2 in Glastonbury and waited for help to arrive.

Trooper First Class Greg Capps arrived just in time to deliver a boy weighing 6 pounds, 2 ounces.

Capps says the mother did a great job.

Mother and baby were brought to the hospital where they were said to be resting comfortably.

---

Connecticut State Police posted this statementon Facebook: "Trooper First Class Capps paid a visit to his new little buddy at St. Francis Hospital! The two first met just hours ago on Rte 2 in Glastonbury when this little guy decided he wasn't waiting any longer, hospital or not, he was ready to come into the world. Welcome to the family!"

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories