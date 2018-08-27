Liberty Island evacuated after construction fire

The Statue of Liberty has been evacuated as a precaution after a propane fire erupted in a construction area on Liberty Island. (FOX 5 NY)

- Liberty Island, which is home to the Statue of Liberty, was evacuated as a precaution after a propane fire erupted in a construction area but has since reopened.

Park spokesman Jerry Willis said staff ushered visitors to a plaza a safe distance from the fire, which started shortly before noon Monday. Ferry service then resumed about two hours later.

SkyFOXHD was over the scene as people boarded boats to get off the island. They were taken to Ellis Island or Battery Park.

Three propane tanks, 100 feet from the water and 200 feet from the base of the statue, were involved in the fire, the FDNY said.

"FDNY Marine companies arrived first and started to stretch initial lines, then were backed up by land units that were transported over," Assistant Chief Roger Sakowich said. "With that much propane, had one of the tanks exploded, it was would have been catastrophic. We took the precaution to evacuate 3,400 civilians from the island."

A construction worker was treated at the scene for a minor injury.

It was unclear what sparked the fire.

With the Associated Press