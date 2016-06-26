< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. (morgan_snedden/Flickr) (morgan_snedden/Flickr) Posted Jun 06 2019 07:47AM EDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 08:08AM EDT (AP) -- The LGBTQ pride flag is flying over the New York state Capitol for the first time in state history in celebration of LGBTQ Pride Month.</p><p>The flag went up over the Capitol in Albany Wednesday. In announcing the move, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state is grateful to the many New Yorkers who worked to fight discrimination and work toward equality.</p><p>In addition to flying the rainbow flag, the Capitol is marking Pride Month with an exhibit on the 16 prominent LGBTQ New Yorkers and their political and cultural impact.</p><p><em>Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 