<!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5ny.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story418734935" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" Lew's View: Where is Mayor Bill de Blasio? type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418734935.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418734935");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_418734935_418742816_118990"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WNYW"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_418734935_418742816_118990";this.videosJson='[{"id":"418742816","video":"585306","title":"Lew%27s%20View%3A%20Absentee%20Mayor","caption":"Many%20New%20Yorkers%20are%20understandably%20upset%20that%20Bill%20de%20Blasio%20has%20essentially%20abandoned%20his%20post%20as%20the%20mayor%20of%20this%20country%27s%20largest%20city.%20He%20has%20set%20his%20delusional%20sights%20on%20the%20presidency%20of%20the%20United%20States.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5ny.com%2Fmedia.fox5ny.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F17%2FLew_s_View__Absentee_Mayor_0_7530151_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wnyw.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F17%2FLew_s_View__Absentee_Mayor_585306_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1658008484%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DL_D-X-uxM5zy9VkSRAnifjAWI_M","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wnyw/public_affairs&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fnews%2Flews-view-mayor-bill-de-blasio-awol"}},"createDate":"Jul 17 2019 05:54PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WNYW"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_418734935_418742816_118990",video:"585306",poster:"https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Lew_s_View__Absentee_Mayor_0_7530151_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Many%2520New%2520Yorkers%2520are%2520understandably%2520upset%2520that%2520Bill%2520de%2520Blasio%2520has%2520essentially%2520abandoned%2520his%2520post%2520as%2520the%2520mayor%2520of%2520this%2520country%2527s%2520largest%2520city.%2520He%2520has%2520set%2520his%2520delusional%2520sights%2520on%2520the%2520presidency%2520of%2520the%2520United%2520States.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wnyw.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/17/Lew_s_View__Absentee_Mayor_585306_1800.mp4?Expires=1658008484&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=L_D-X-uxM5zy9VkSRAnifjAWI_M",eventLabel:"Lew%27s%20View%3A%20Absentee%20Mayor-418742816",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wnyw/public_affairs&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fnews%2Flews-view-mayor-bill-de-blasio-awol"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Lew Leone, FOX 5 NY
Posted Jul 17 2019 05:32PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 17 2019 05:54PM EDT
Updated Jul 17 2019 05:56PM EDT class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Lew_s_View__Absentee_Mayor_0_7530151_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Lew_s_View__Absentee_Mayor_0_7530151_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Lew_s_View__Absentee_Mayor_0_7530151_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Lew_s_View__Absentee_Mayor_0_7530151_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Lew_s_View__Absentee_Mayor_0_7530151_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418734935-418742801" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Lew_s_View__Absentee_Mayor_0_7530151_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Lew_s_View__Absentee_Mayor_0_7530151_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Lew_s_View__Absentee_Mayor_0_7530151_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Lew_s_View__Absentee_Mayor_0_7530151_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Lew_s_View__Absentee_Mayor_0_7530151_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418734935" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - Many New Yorkers are understandably upset that Bill de Blasio has essentially abandoned his post as the mayor of this country's largest city. He has set his delusional sights on the presidency of the United States.</p><p>The recent blackout in Midtown Manhattan occurred while the moonlighting mayor was on the campaign trail in Iowa. His predecessor, Mike Bloomberg, used to travel on weekends, but he had a jet and very competent lieutenants, so he could return in a moment's notice or leave things to his able staff.</p><p>De Blasio, on the other hand, first couldn't make up his mind as to whether or not he should return, then he couldn't get a flight back until the next day and the person he left in charge had been on the job for 10 minutes.</p><p>New York City deserves a full-time mayor.</p><p>After this latest incident, many pointed to a clause in the New York State Constitution giving the governor the right to fire the mayor. Of course, Andrew Cuomo loves it when his rival de Blasio screws up and he relishes the attention when he is able to take the stage and act like he is in charge of the city.</p><p>Let's face it—de Blasio has never worked very hard. He takes a car 12 miles to the gym every morning and doesn't show up in the office until 11 a.m. He is often late to appointments, he hates charter schools, he totally bungled NYCHA, he rarely meets with his department heads, and he has trouble making decisions.</p><p>New Yorkers have been living with these shortcomings for the last 6 years. Now, however, he appears to be putting more effort into his campaign for his next job. More News Stories heat wave expected next" data-articleId="418435027" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Thunderstorms_and_Excessive_Heat_0_7529910_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Thunderstorms_and_Excessive_Heat_0_7529910_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Thunderstorms_and_Excessive_Heat_0_7529910_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Thunderstorms_and_Excessive_Heat_0_7529910_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Thunderstorms_and_Excessive_Heat_0_7529910_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A system of storms is moving into the New York area on this very hot day. And then get ready for a heat wave." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Thunderstorms hit New York region; heat wave expected next</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 12:17PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 08:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Extreme heat gripped the New York area during the day followed by powerful thunderstorms in the evening on Wednesday.</p><p>Conditions can be dangerous to a person's health especially people without air conditioning, older adults and people with chronic health conditions.</p><p>July continues to be warmer than usual.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/dozens-of-hummus-products-recalled-due-to-concerns-over-listeria" title="Dozens of hummus products recalled due to concerns over listeria" data-articleId="418755565" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/Dozens_of_hummus_products_recalled_due_t_0_7530316_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/Dozens_of_hummus_products_recalled_due_t_0_7530316_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/Dozens_of_hummus_products_recalled_due_t_0_7530316_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/Dozens_of_hummus_products_recalled_due_t_0_7530316_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/Dozens_of_hummus_products_recalled_due_t_0_7530316_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A recall of dozens of hummus products has been issued due to concerns over listeria, according to a company announcement posted on the FDA’s website." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dozens of hummus products recalled due to concerns over listeria</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 06:47PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 06:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A recall of dozens of hummus products has been issued due to concerns over listeria, according to a company announcement posted on the FDA’s website.</p><p>Pita Pal Foods, based in Houston, issued a voluntary recall of certain hummus products made between May 30, 2019 and June 25, 2019, the company said. </p><p>The brand names of the hummus products include Pita Pal, Bucee’s, Fresh Thyme, Harris Teeter, Lantana, Reasor’s, and 7-select. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/search-for-missing-hamptons-anaconda" title="A 9-foot anaconda from the Hamptons hid in its owner's van" data-articleId="418753448" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Search_for_missing_anaconda_0_7530235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Search_for_missing_anaconda_0_7530235_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Search_for_missing_anaconda_0_7530235_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Search_for_missing_anaconda_0_7530235_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Search_for_missing_anaconda_0_7530235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chief Roy Gross of the Suffolk County SPCA said that he got an interesting call on Tuesday morning from someone in Hampton Bays. A nine-foot anaconda named Bertha had vanished from the person's property on Bay Avenue West." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>A 9-foot anaconda from the Hamptons hid in its owner's van</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Briella Tomassetti, FOX 5 NY </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 06:46PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 06:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chief Roy Gross of the Suffolk County SPCA said that he got an interesting call on Tuesday morning from someone in Hampton Bays.</p><p>"He said, 'Is there any way you have a dog or something that can sniff out an anaconda? Featured Videos (Denver Post Photo by Cyrus McCrimmon)" title="464835401_1563403616804-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dozens of hummus products recalled due to concerns over listeria</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/search-for-missing-hamptons-anaconda"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Search_for_missing_anaconda_0_7530235_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Search_for_missing_anaconda_0_20190717223328"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>A 9-foot anaconda from the Hamptons hid in its owner's van</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/house-orders-pentagon-to-reveal-whether-it-turned-ticks-into-biological-weapons"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/GCT_Gabie__tick_in_eye-5d2e1387150bd00001643753_1_Jul_16_2019_18_48_44_poster_1563303135175_7526355_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A tick is shown on human skin in a file photo." title="tick_placeholderthumb_071619-400801-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>House orders Pentagon to reveal whether it turned ticks into biological weapons</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lews-view-mayor-bill-de-blasio-awol"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Lew_s_View__Absentee_Mayor_0_7530151_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img Most Recent id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/search-for-missing-hamptons-anaconda" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Search_for_missing_anaconda_0_7530235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Search_for_missing_anaconda_0_7530235_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Search_for_missing_anaconda_0_7530235_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Search_for_missing_anaconda_0_7530235_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Search_for_missing_anaconda_0_7530235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>A 9-foot anaconda from the Hamptons hid in its owner's van</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/house-orders-pentagon-to-reveal-whether-it-turned-ticks-into-biological-weapons" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/GCT_Gabie__tick_in_eye-5d2e1387150bd00001643753_1_Jul_16_2019_18_48_44_poster_1563303135175_7526355_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/GCT_Gabie__tick_in_eye-5d2e1387150bd00001643753_1_Jul_16_2019_18_48_44_poster_1563303135175_7526355_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/GCT_Gabie__tick_in_eye-5d2e1387150bd00001643753_1_Jul_16_2019_18_48_44_poster_1563303135175_7526355_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/GCT_Gabie__tick_in_eye-5d2e1387150bd00001643753_1_Jul_16_2019_18_48_44_poster_1563303135175_7526355_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/GCT_Gabie__tick_in_eye-5d2e1387150bd00001643753_1_Jul_16_2019_18_48_44_poster_1563303135175_7526355_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;tick&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;on&#x20;human&#x20;skin&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>House orders Pentagon to reveal whether it turned ticks into biological weapons</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lews-view-mayor-bill-de-blasio-awol" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Lew_s_View__Absentee_Mayor_0_7530151_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Lew_s_View__Absentee_Mayor_0_7530151_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Lew_s_View__Absentee_Mayor_0_7530151_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Lew_s_View__Absentee_Mayor_0_7530151_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/Lew_s_View__Absentee_Mayor_0_7530151_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lew's View: Where is Mayor Bill de Blasio?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/use-of-age-altering-faceapp-grants-russian-company-perpetual-irrevocable-rights-to-your-content" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/GettyImages-1155782648%20THUMB_1563396492015.jpg_7529873_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/GettyImages-1155782648%20THUMB_1563396492015.jpg_7529873_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/GettyImages-1155782648%20THUMB_1563396492015.jpg_7529873_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/GettyImages-1155782648%20THUMB_1563396492015.jpg_7529873_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/GettyImages-1155782648%20THUMB_1563396492015.jpg_7529873_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;Cathy&#x20;Hummels&#x2c;&#x20;influencer&#x2c;&#x20;stands&#x20;with&#x20;a&#x20;mobile&#x20;phone&#x20;in&#x20;her&#x20;self-designed&#x20;Dirndl&#x20;in&#x20;front&#x20;of&#x20;photographers&#x2e;&#x20;Hummels&#x20;presented&#x20;their&#x20;new&#x20;Dirndl&#x20;collection&#x20;in&#x20;Munich&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Lino&#x20;Mirgeler&#x2f;dpa&#x20;picture&#x20;alliance&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Use of age-altering FaceApp grants Russian company ‘perpetual, irrevocable' rights to your content</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/prosecutors-drop-groping-charges-against-kevin-spacey" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/getty_kevinspaceyfile_071719_1563396722353_7529874_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/getty_kevinspaceyfile_071719_1563396722353_7529874_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/getty_kevinspaceyfile_071719_1563396722353_7529874_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/getty_kevinspaceyfile_071719_1563396722353_7529874_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/getty_kevinspaceyfile_071719_1563396722353_7529874_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" Follow Us Local
Weather
Good Day NY
Health
About Us href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic/airport-delays/flight-delays-story">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/gas">Gas Tracker</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/mornings">Good Day NY</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Watch Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/unusual">Unusual</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/public-affairs">Good Day Street Talk</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health Headlines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/lyme-disease">Lyme Disease</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/personalities">Meet the Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/tv-listings">Fox 5 TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/job-opportunities-at-fox-5my9">Job Opportunities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/podcasts">Podcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">Contact us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/money">Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/worldcup">World Cup</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video">Videos</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX5NY"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="viewer.services@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX5NY NEWS APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxny.com/id334141111?mt=8&ign-mpt=uo%3D4" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mylocaltv.wnyw&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>Fox5NY Weather APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-5-ny-weather-radar/id955916412?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a Updated Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Ad Choices
FCC Public File
EEOC Public File
Children's Programing File
Closed Captioning
TV Ratings 