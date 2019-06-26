< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Lawyer: Boy, 14, legally justified in killing drunk mom

Posted Jul 23 2019 11:56AM EDT <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Lawyer:  Boy, 14, legally justified in killing drunk mom&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/lawyer-boy-14-legally-justified-in-killing-drunk-mom" data-title="Lawyer:  Boy, 14, legally justified in killing drunk mom" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/lawyer-boy-14-legally-justified-in-killing-drunk-mom" addthis:title="Lawyer:  Boy, 14, legally justified in killing drunk mom"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-419788498.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-419788498");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-419788498-414929276"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/CAMDEN_COUNTY_PROSECUTOR_CRIME_NEWS_062619_1561593991936_7447797_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/CAMDEN_COUNTY_PROSECUTOR_CRIME_NEWS_062619_1561593991936_7447797_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/CAMDEN_COUNTY_PROSECUTOR_CRIME_NEWS_062619_1561593991936_7447797_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/CAMDEN_COUNTY_PROSECUTOR_CRIME_NEWS_062619_1561593991936_7447797_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/CAMDEN_COUNTY_PROSECUTOR_CRIME_NEWS_062619_1561593991936_7447797_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419788498-414929276" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/CAMDEN_COUNTY_PROSECUTOR_CRIME_NEWS_062619_1561593991936_7447797_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/CAMDEN_COUNTY_PROSECUTOR_CRIME_NEWS_062619_1561593991936_7447797_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/CAMDEN_COUNTY_PROSECUTOR_CRIME_NEWS_062619_1561593991936_7447797_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/CAMDEN_COUNTY_PROSECUTOR_CRIME_NEWS_062619_1561593991936_7447797_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/CAMDEN_COUNTY_PROSECUTOR_CRIME_NEWS_062619_1561593991936_7447797_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 23 2019 11:56AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419788498" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — An attorney says a boy who was 14 when he shot and killed his drunken mother at a mansion near Wichita was legally defending himself and his then-12-year-old brother.</p><p>The Wichita Eagle reports that the defense is seeking the dismissal of a voluntary manslaughter charge in the June 2018 shooting. Attorney Dan Monnat says the older boy "acted bravely and legally" when he shot his mother after she attacked his younger brother. No one else was present. 