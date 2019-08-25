Paterson fire officials say part of the building collapsed within 40 minutes of the start of the blaze, and an explosion was also heard, possibly a barrel containing "some substance."
"The explosion was really intense," Fire Chief Brian McDermott said. "The barrel went up 300 feet easily, blew the roof off." Residents and neighbors evacuated the area and no injuries were reported.
McDermott said the building will be demolished due to damage sustained from the fire.
Scott Milliken, CEO of building owner Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Paterson, said 50 men transitioning back to society after graduating from drug and alcohol recovery programs lost all of their belongings and "left with the clothes on their backs," NorthJersey.com reported. Representatives of the Federal Emergency Management Agency were on hand providing help, he said.
Another 200 people were displaced by power interruptions at neighboring buildings. Officials credited St. Joseph's Hospital with accommodating 17 detox patients. The American Red Cross New Jersey Region said it was assisting more than 230 people displaced.
Diocese officials called the center's destruction a huge loss for the diocese and the community at large. Monsignor James Maloney called it one of New Jersey's largest drug and alcohol counseling centers serving thousands of people each year.
Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said it appeared that everyone got out safely, but given the number of people in the building officials will have to scour the remains to be sure.
"We will have to go through every piece of rubble to make sure no one was caught in the fire," Speziale said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Posted Aug 25 2019 10:27PM EDT
Updated Aug 25 2019 10:28PM EDT
The NYPD is looking for three suspects after a brazen daytime jewelry store heist in Manhattan’s Diamond District on Sunday.
Police say three men pretended to be customers inside of Avianne & Co. Jewelers on 47th Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues, before brandishing firearms and tying up the store’s four employees.
The suspects then took an unknown amount of jewelry before escaping. The workers were not injured.
Posted Aug 25 2019 09:52PM EDT
Updated Aug 25 2019 10:08PM EDT
Leonardo DiCaprio has joined with other philanthropists in pledging $5 million through their environmental foundation to aid the Amazon as massive wildfires continue to burn across the region.
The 44-year-old actor announced Sunday that Earth Alliance, an organization he formed last month with Laurene Powell Jobs and Brian Sheth, has formed an emergency Amazon Forest Fund.
In addition to its $5 million pledge, the alliance also was seeking donations to help repair the Brazilian rainforest, which activists have called the “lungs of the planet.”
Posted Aug 25 2019 09:06PM EDT
Updated Aug 25 2019 09:27PM EDT
The NYPD has released video of two suspects who opened fire on two men in the Bronx early Saturday morning.
According to authorities, at around 12:50 a.m., the suspects fired multiple shots at the two victims in front of 755 East 216th Street before running away onto Barnes Avenue.
The victims, a 34-year-old and a 26-year-old, suffered gunshot wounds to their right leg and torso, respectively. Both victims were taken to an area hospital and are listed in stable condition.