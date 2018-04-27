Lamborghini sliced in half following crash into light pole in Tysons Corner

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted: Apr 27 2018 08:46PM EDT

Updated: Apr 28 2018 10:36AM EDT

TYSONS, Va. - A driver luckily only suffered minor injuries after the Lamborghini they were driving crashed and split in half in Fairfax County.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said the sports car slammed into a concrete light pole at Gallows Road and International Drive in Tysons Corner overnight Friday.

The back end of the vehicle caught on fire, but was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

The driver was treated at the scene following the crash.

