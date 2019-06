- The U.S. Labor Department's annual American Time Use Survey shows that women really have to juggle it all.

The study looked at household activities and work schedules among men and women in 2018. And women got the short end of the stick.

In addition to working long hours on an average day, 84% of women spent time doing household activities, like cooking and cleaning, compared to 69% of men.

The study also found that women actually spent an average of 30 minutes more on household activities than their significant other did.

DivaMoms.com founder Lyss Stern says household responsibility doesn't just fall on women—men do a lot, too.

Working moms spent about two hours each day caring for the children in 2018, which is 15 minutes more than they did in 2017, according to the survey.

Working dads, on the other hand, typically spent less than an hour and a half on child care. That means women got less time to relax.