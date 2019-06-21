< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414124028" data-article-version="1.0">Survey: Working women do a lot at home, too</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-414124028" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Survey: Working women do a lot at home, too&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/labor-survey-working-women" data-title="Survey: Working women do a lot at home, too" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/labor-survey-working-women" addthis:title="Survey: Working women do a lot at home, too"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/labor-survey-working-women">Jessica Formoso, FOX 5 NY </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 10:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-414124028"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 10:26PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 10:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - The <strong><a href="https://www.bls.gov/news.release/atus.nr0.htm">U.S. Labor Department's annual American Time Use Survey</a></strong> shows that women really have to juggle it all.</p> <p>The study looked at household activities and work schedules among men and women in 2018. And women got the short end of the stick.</p> <p>In addition to working long hours on an average day, 84% of women spent time doing household activities, like cooking and cleaning, compared to 69% of men.</p> <p>The study also found that women actually spent an average of 30 minutes more on household activities than their significant other did.</p> <p><strong><a href="http://divamoms.com/">DivaMoms.com</a></strong> founder Lyss Stern says household responsibility doesn't just fall on women—men do a lot, too.</p> <p>Working moms spent about two hours each day caring for the children in 2018, which is 15 minutes more than they did in 2017, according to the survey.</p> <p>Working dads, on the other hand, typically spent less than an hour and a half on child care. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/let-him-go-with-a-warning-officer-snaps-selfie-with-turtle-detained-for-crossing-road-too-slow" title="'Let him go with a warning': Officer snaps selfie with turtle 'detained' for crossing road too slow" data-articleId="414115766" > <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Let him go with a warning': Officer snaps selfie with turtle 'detained' for crossing road too slow</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 09:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 09:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A suspect named "Gopherus Genus" turned out to be a turtle who an officer "quickly detained" for crossing the road too slowly but let go with a "warning."</p><p>Deputy L. src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Officer_snaps_selfie_with_turtle____deta_0_7431955_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Officer_snaps_selfie_with_turtle____deta_0_7431955_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Officer_snaps_selfie_with_turtle____deta_0_7431955_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Officer_snaps_selfie_with_turtle____deta_0_7431955_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Officer_snaps_selfie_with_turtle____deta_0_7431955_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A suspect named “Gopherus Genus” turned out to be a turtle who an officer “quickly detained” for crossing the road too slowly but let go with a “warning.”" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small Jean Carroll is included in her upcoming book about the "hideous men" that the Elle magazine columnist says she has encountered throughout her life.</p> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. (AP Photo/Stephen Chernin, File)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump faces new sexual assault allegation; he issues denial</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 07:44PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 09:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) - A New York-based advice columnist claims Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in a dressing room at a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s, according to a first-person account published Friday by New York magazine.</p><p>Trump denied the allegations and said, "I've never met this person in my life."</p><p>The allegation against Trump by E. 