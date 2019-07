- The Beach Bakery Grand Cafe, the only kosher establishment on Long Island's East End, opened its doors under new ownership in late April. The Jewish community in Westhampton Beach was left questioning its fate.

But locals and tourists alike were thrilled to find out that the bakery's new owner, a devout Muslim, would be keeping kosher, too.

"Now we have this milestone, this benchmark, right here in my backyard," Rabbi Marc Schneier of the Hampton Synagogue said. "For me, on a personal level, it's an extraordinary event."

Rashid Sulehri, who now owns this cafe and the Montauk Bake Shoppe, said the eatery's recipes are not only kosher but abide by Islamic law as well.

"That gave me a chance to own a business that is going to be kosher and halal at the same time," Sulehri said. "So it was a beautiful thing."

He told FOX 5 NY that patrons will be greeted by the same kosher-friendly foods, including the cafe's famous jelly croissants that are only found in two eateries across all of Long Island.

So far, the new business venture is going off without a hitch. Sales have increased by 25% since last year. The entrepreneur said the village has welcomed him with open arms.

Beach Bakery & Grand Cafe | 112 Main Street, Westhampton Beach, N.Y. 11978 | 631-288-6552 | beachbakerycafe.com