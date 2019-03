- A kitten belonging to the owner of a Bronx bodega was returned to the store, four days after it was stolen.

The NYPD had asked for the public's help tracking down the cat napper.

Two-month-old Luna, who was reportedly a gift for the owner's 10-year-old autistic son, was lured from under a table inside Ismael Gourmet Deli on West 238th St.

The thief was wearing a 'Cookie Monster' sweater as he carried the kitten out on Feb. 23 at around 10:50 a.m.

The store's owner posted a message to Facebook about the cat napping:

"My name is "Luna" I'm 2 months old and that guy in the picture stole me from my home, I'm a very sweet kitten that loves to play with everyone, I never been outside before so my mommy Is scared he will hurt me, he lured me out from under a table, police report has been made, and the news are been inform, please help me come back home. #BringBackLuna"

On Thursday, the NYPD 50th Precinct announced the cat had been located.

"Cat case solved! Thank you for your tips!"

There were no immediate details about the cat's return.