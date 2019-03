- From corporate to kickboxing, the team behind a few CKO Kickboxing studios left their 9-to-5 jobs or are pulling double duty to follow their passion.

In the fall, owners Adriana Zito, Kristine Simoneschi, and Kelly Chiusano opened their third CKO Kickboxing location. The female trio partnered with Vinny Panza for their Chelsea studio.

They also own franchises in Park Slope and Carroll Gardens in Brooklyn.

