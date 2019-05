Woodford Reserve mint juleps in a silver cup and a gold-plated cup for the Kentucky Derby. (Courtesy of Woodford Reserve) Woodford Reserve mint juleps in a silver cup and a gold-plated cup for the Kentucky Derby. (Courtesy of Woodford Reserve)

- The spirits maker Woodford Reserve created a special mint julep for the Kentucky Derby, which takes place at Churchill Downs on May 4.

The price? $1,000 or $2,500.

That is because you drink it out of either a silver cup ($1,000) or a gold-plated cup ($2,500). And the proceeds will go to the John Asher Memorial Scholarship Fund at Western Kentucky University.

The cups were pre-sold online, and buyers get them at Churchill Downs on Derby Day.

The mint juleps are made with fresh mint grown on the grounds of Churchill Downs and a local honey sweetener aged for 145 days inside one of the Twin Spires.

This special creation is the brainchild of Woodford Master Distiller Chris Morris and Assistant Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall.

You can make your own version of the cocktail at home. And it won't cost you a grand since you'll provide your own cup, of course. Here is the recipe.

Woodford Reserve $1,000 Mint Julep Kentucky Derby

2 oz Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon

2 bar spoons honey sweetener

2 mint leaves

Shaved honeycomb, for garnish

Mint sprig, for garnish

Rub mint around the julep cup, expressing the essential oils, and place the mint leaf in the bottom of the cup.

Drizzle 2 bar spoons of honey sweetener in the cup. Add 2 ounces of Woodford Reserve Straight Bourbon. Mix the ingredients with the bar spoon.

Pack the cup with ice and place a sipping straw inside.

Layer loose ice on top and then splash with a bit more Woodford Reserve Straight Bourbon to settle the drink.

Garnish with shaved honeycomb and a sprig of mint.