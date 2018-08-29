Kanye West sorry for saying slavery was 'a choice'

Kanye West has apologized on a Chicago radio station for suggesting slavery was a "choice."

The rapper also broke down on air over Don C, an old friend and collaborator who likely would have shut him down before he had a chance to make the remark in the first place. West told 107.5 WGCI radio he's sorry the slavery remark and his wearing a MAGA hat while visiting the offices of TMZ in May hurt people who felt "let down."

As for President Donald Trump, West says he believes Trump cares "what black people think of him.