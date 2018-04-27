10-yr-old boy found inside a dryer died from electrocution, medical examiner says

- Harris County Medical Examiner has ruled the death of a 10-year-old boy found inside a dryer an accident, due to electrocution. HPD investigated the death of a child in the Northshore district of northeast Houston on Saturday.

Police say the 10-year-old boy was found unconscious and not breathing inside a clothes dryer in an apartment complex on Fleming Drive near Maxey Road. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Doctors tell investigators that there were no signs of injury or foul play to the child.

The autopsy revealed the child's death was accidental, due to "electrocution" on Monday.