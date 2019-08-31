< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Just 15, Gauff's US Open ends with loss to 2018 champ Osaka Just 15, Gauff's US Open ends with loss to 2018 champ Osaka Osaka"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-426563183.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-426563183");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-426563183-426563153"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/31/OsakaVsGauff_1567302720730_7629125_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/31/OsakaVsGauff_1567302720730_7629125_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/31/OsakaVsGauff_1567302720730_7629125_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/31/OsakaVsGauff_1567302720730_7629125_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/31/OsakaVsGauff_1567302720730_7629125_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Coco Gauff, left, of the United States, shakes hands with Naomi Osaka, of Japan, after Osaka defeated Gauff during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Coco Gauff, left, of the United States, shakes hands with Naomi Osaka, of Japan, after Osaka defeated Gauff during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426563183-426563153" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/31/OsakaVsGauff_1567302720730_7629125_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/31/OsakaVsGauff_1567302720730_7629125_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/31/OsakaVsGauff_1567302720730_7629125_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/31/OsakaVsGauff_1567302720730_7629125_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/31/OsakaVsGauff_1567302720730_7629125_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Coco Gauff, left, of the United States, shakes hands with Naomi Osaka, of Japan, after Osaka defeated Gauff during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Coco Gauff, left, of the United States, shakes hands with Naomi Osaka, of Japan, after Osaka defeated Gauff during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in New York. By HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Tennis Writer
Posted Aug 31 2019 09:52PM EDT
Updated Aug 31 2019 09:53PM EDT In this much-hyped showdown under the lights in Arthur Ashe Stadium that ended 6-3, 6-0 in Osaka's favor, Gauff often looked exactly like what she is: an immensely talented player who is still learning her way at tennis' top level.</p> <p>She pounded serves at up to 119 mph but also double-faulted seven times.</p> <p>She overcame a slow start to get within 4-3 in the opening set but also dropped the last eight games in a row.</p> <p>"She told me I did amazing," Gauff said during an unusual on-court interview for a match's loser, something that was Osaka's idea, knowing the way the packed house was supporting her opponent.</p> <p>"I'm going to learn from this whole match," Gauff said. "She's been so sweet to me."</p> <p>Don't forget: The U.S. Open was only the second Slam for Gauff, who was ranked No. 313 at the start of Wimbledon and is now No. 140.</p> <p>Osaka's advantages in age - she's 21 - and accomplishments - she is a two-time major champion, including at the Australian Open this January - played a role. So, too, did her on-target power, which resulted in a 24-8 edge in winners.</p> <p>"For me, this is the most focused I've been since Australia," said Osaka, who's had an up-and-down season since earning that trophy and is wearing a black sleeve on the left knee that's been problematic lately.</p> <p>Addressing Gauff, she said: "I'm so sorry for playing you (with) this type of mentality."</p> <p>When it ended, after merely 65 minutes, Gauff began to bawl on the sideline. Osaka approached her and they spoke, briefly. They're both based in Florida now and have known each other for a few years. Their fathers are friends.</p> <p>"I've watched her play for so long," Osaka said. "I thought I had to get going right off the bat."</p> <p>She most definitely did, producing the match's initial seven winners before Gauff got her first. It took all of 10 minutes for Osaka to lead 3-0.</p> <p>When Gauff did claim a game, she did so with a couple of exclamation points in the form of aces at 105 mph, then that one at 119 mph. Osaka slumped her shoulders. The crowd roared. It seemed, fleetingly, that this might be a competitive match.</p> <p>Soon enough, Osaka was edging ahead - and then pulling away, showing the same poise and power that carried her to the championship a year ago.</p> <p>Gauff's body language was getting worse and worse, meanwhile, whether it was a slap of her thigh or raising her racket overhead as if contemplating a spike or the palms-up glare toward her parents and others in a courtside guest box to ask for more support.</p> <p>This might very well have been the most anticipated tennis match not involving Serena Williams or the men's Big Three in years. Everyone in the sport, Williams and Roger Federer among them, has been thinking about it, talking about it, planning to watch it.</p> <p>That's largely because of Gauff, who suddenly has become The Next Big Thing even though she's not yet old enough to drive, a player whose mix of skill, resilience, speed and off-court charm quickly made her a household name.</p> <p>It's also because the player on the other side of the net was Osaka, born in Japan and raised in the U.S., young enough herself to only own three tour-level titles - and talented enough that two of them came at Grand Slam tournaments. That includes her breakthrough in New York a year ago, when she outplayed Williams in a memorably chaotic final that ended with spectators booing and both women in tears after the 23-time major champion got into a lengthy dispute with the chair umpire.</p> <p>Next for Osaka is a match Monday against 13th-seeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland with a quarterfinal berth at stake. Bencic advanced when the woman she was supposed to face in the third round, Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, withdrew with a viral illness.</p> <p>Other matchups Monday will be American qualifier Taylor Townsend vs. No. 15 Bianca Andreescu of Canada, American wild-card Kristie Ahn vs. No. 25 Elise Mertens, and No. 23 Donna Vekic of Croatia vs. No. 26 Julia Goerges.</p> <p>Moving into the men's fourth round with victories Saturday were three-time champion Rafael Nadal and 2014 title winner Marin Cilic, who are the only past Grand Slam champs on their half of the draw and now must face each other. Cilic, the No. 22 seed, overcame his own 17 double-faults and withstood 40 aces from 14th-seeded American John Isner to win 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4.</p> <p>Other winner's included No. 6 Alexander Zverev, while the ever-combustible Nick Kyrgios faced Andrey Rublev after Gauff-Osaka finished.</p> <p>Townsend's serve-and-volley style against the 19-year-old Andreescu's scrambling baseline abilities should provide a fascinating contrast.</p> <p>Heading to practice before her 6-4, 6-4 victory over 2018 Australian Open champion and two-time U.S. Open runner-up Caroline Wozniacki on Saturday, Andreescu ran into Gauff.</p> <p>Just a quick chat between a couple of teens who are showing that the up-and-coming generation of players could have a lot of good things in store.</p> <p>"That was actually the first time we met face-to-face," Andreescu said. "I told her: Congrats on all the success. Keep killing it. Mouse jumps into fryer at Texas Whataburger in viral video
Posted Sep 02 2019 07:51PM EDT
Updated Sep 02 2019 08:10PM EDT
BASTROP, Texas (FOX NEWS) - A viral video shared on Facebook Sunday appears to show a mouse jumping into a deep fryer at a Central Texas Whataburger restaurant, leaving customers stunned.
The video appears to show a tiny mouse roaming on a kitchen counter inside of a Whataburger located in Bastrop, a city 30 miles southeast of Austin, reports said.
"This s--- is crazy I'm at Whataburger in Bastrop,Tx. It's a damn rat just out in the open!" Brushawn Lewis, the person who posted the video wrote in the caption. "But it did get deep fried! Tornado spotted on Long Island
Posted Sep 02 2019 05:57PM EDT
Updated Sep 02 2019 08:15PM EDT
An apparent tornado was spotted in Suffolk County on Eastern Long Island on Monday afternoon as a series of storms moved across the region.
Michael Mulhall posted a photo of the funnel cloud from Mastic Beach.
The National Weather Service was investigating to see if there was an actual tornado touchdown. Smdh"</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/tornado-spotted-on-long-island" title="Tornado spotted on Long Island" data-articleId="426943845" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/tornado-1280-720_1567461445413_7632606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/tornado-1280-720_1567461445413_7632606_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/tornado-1280-720_1567461445413_7632606_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/tornado-1280-720_1567461445413_7632606_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/tornado-1280-720_1567461445413_7632606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. NASA astronaut captures terrifying scale of Hurricane Dorian in images from space
By Austin Williams
Posted Sep 02 2019 05:22PM EDT
Updated Sep 02 2019 05:57PM EDT
As the East Coast of the United States braces for Hurricane Dorian, NASA engineer and astronaut Christina Koch, who is observing the storm from aboard the International Space Station, tweeted terrifying and awe-inspiring photographs of the hurricane seen from space.
RELATED : NASA satellites provide 3-D view of Hurricane Dorian's clouds from space as storm strengthens
"#HurricaneDorian as seen from @Space_Station earlier today. Hoping everyone in its path stays safe,“ tweeted Koch.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nasa-astronaut-captures-terrifying-scale-of-hurricane-dorian-in-images-from-space"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/Eye_1567459199788_7632072_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="NASA engineer and astronaut Christina Koch tweeted photos of Hurricane Dorian from aboard the International Space Station. (NASA)" title="Eye_1567459199788-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>NASA astronaut captures terrifying scale of Hurricane Dorian in images from space</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/long-island-ice-cream-shop-named-best-in-ny"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/Long_Island_ice_cream_shop_named_best_in_0_7632391_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Long_Island_ice_cream_shop_named_best_in_0_20190902214448"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Long Island ice cream shop named best in NY</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/5-year-old-girl-s-decaying-body-found-in-closet-at-northwest-houston-apartment-complex-hpd"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="crime scene file crime news file-402970-402970-402970-402970-402970"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-images'></i></span> </figure> <h3>5-year-old girl's decaying body found in closet at northwest Houston apartment complex: HPD</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hurricane-dorian-woman-in-bahamas-houses-nearly-100-dogs-to-protect-them-from-storm"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/ugcapproved_chelladogsbahamas_090219_1567458729015_7632274_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="More than a dozen dogs are shown inside the home of Chella Phillips, a woman in Nassau, Bahamas, who took in the homeless dogs to protect them from Hurricane Dorian. (Photo credit: Chella Phillips / The Voiceless Dogs of Nassau, Bahamas)" title="ugcapproved_chelladogsbahamas_090219-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hurricane Dorian: Woman in Bahamas houses nearly 100 dogs to protect them from storm</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1293_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1293"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_1293_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_1293_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '426563183'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0236_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0236"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/archive/viral-video-appears-to-show-rat-jumping-into-fryer-at-texas-whataburger-report" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/02/whataburger_1567464804282_7632781_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/02/whataburger_1567464804282_7632781_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/02/whataburger_1567464804282_7632781_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/02/whataburger_1567464804282_7632781_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/02/whataburger_1567464804282_7632781_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Viral video appears to show rat jumping into fryer at Texas Whataburger: report</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/tornado-spotted-on-long-island" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/tornado-1280-720_1567461445413_7632606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/tornado-1280-720_1567461445413_7632606_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/tornado-1280-720_1567461445413_7632606_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/tornado-1280-720_1567461445413_7632606_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/tornado-1280-720_1567461445413_7632606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tornado spotted on Long Island</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nasa-astronaut-captures-terrifying-scale-of-hurricane-dorian-in-images-from-space" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/Eye_1567459199788_7632072_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/Eye_1567459199788_7632072_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/Eye_1567459199788_7632072_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/Eye_1567459199788_7632072_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/Eye_1567459199788_7632072_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="NASA&#x20;engineer&#x20;and&#x20;astronaut&#x20;Christina&#x20;Koch&#x20;tweeted&#x20;photos&#x20;of&#x20;Hurricane&#x20;Dorian&#x20;from&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;aboard&#x20;the&#x20;International&#x20;Space&#x20;Station&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;NASA&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NASA astronaut captures terrifying scale of Hurricane Dorian in images from space</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/long-island-ice-cream-shop-named-best-in-ny" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/Long_Island_ice_cream_shop_named_best_in_0_7632391_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/Long_Island_ice_cream_shop_named_best_in_0_7632391_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/Long_Island_ice_cream_shop_named_best_in_0_7632391_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/Long_Island_ice_cream_shop_named_best_in_0_7632391_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/Long_Island_ice_cream_shop_named_best_in_0_7632391_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Long Island ice cream shop named best in NY</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/5-year-old-girl-s-decaying-body-found-in-closet-at-northwest-houston-apartment-complex-hpd" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>5-year-old girl's decaying body found in closet at northwest Houston apartment complex: HPD</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3959_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3959"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3959_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3959_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '426563183'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white 