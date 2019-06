- Closing arguments were scheduled Wednesday in the trial of five men accused in the murder of Lesandro 'Junior" Guzman-Feliz.

The 15-year-old boy from the Belmont section of the Bronx was brutally killed outside a bodega June 2018.

Defense attorneys argued that their clients only meant to hurt the teen.The defense also claimed that Junior was a member of a gang.

Prosecutors claimed all five defendants were part of a gang and intended to kill Junior after mistaking him for a rival gang member.

Elvin Garcia, 23; Antonio Rodriguez Hernandez Santiago, 24; Manuel Rivera, 18; Jose Muniz, 22 and Jonaiki Martinez Estrella, 24, were charged with first-degree murder, including torture.

They face life in prison if convicted.

Attorneys pointed fingers at Martinez Estrella saying he delivered the final blow- a knife to the neck of the teen who was a member of the the NYPD Explorers' program.

Jury deliberations were set to begin Thursday.

Nine other defendants face a separate trials for lesser charges.