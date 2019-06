- A man recently convicted in connection with the murder of Bronx teenager Felix "Junior" Guzman-Feliz allegedly dislocated the shoulder of a correction officer in what the officer's union calls an unprovoked attack.

José Muniz, one of five men found guilty of fatally stabbing Guzman-Feliz outside a Bronx bodega, attacked him Tuesday night. He's accused of punching the officer in the face and then kicking him.

The officer was sent to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Muniz faces life in prison after his conviction on murder and gang assault charges. He was being held at the Manhattan Detention Complex as he awaited sentencing and transfer to a state prison.

Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Peter Thorne said in a statement to FOX 5 News: "Our officers are brave public servants who make our jails safer. These attacks are deplorable, and we take assaults on our officers very seriously. We are pursuing the re-arrest of those responsible."

Guzman-Feliz was chased by members of a gang on Jun 20, 2018. He ran into a bodega but was dragged out and stabbed in the neck. He ran to a hospital but died outside the doors.

Guzman-Feliez was not connected to a gang and wanted to become a police officer. His killing raised a large outcry about gang violence and started the #JusticeForJunior movement.

It was the second attack on a correction officer in 24 hours. A female officer was attacked at the notorious Rikers Island complex. A prisoner allegedly took his shirt and wrapped it around her neck in an effort to strangle her.

Elias Husamueen, the president of the Correction Officers' Benevolent Association, said attacks on officers are out of control in New York City jails.

"What are we waiting for? For someone to get killed?" Husamueen asked.

Both injured officers have since left the hospital.