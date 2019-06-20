< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 'Junior' Guzman killer accused of attacking correction officer <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - A man recently convicted in connection with the murder of Bronx teenager Felix "Junior" Guzman-Feliz allegedly dislocated the shoulder of a correction officer in what the officer's union calls an unprovoked attack.</p>
<p>José Muniz, one of five men found guilty of fatally stabbing Guzman-Feliz outside a Bronx bodega, attacked him Tuesday night. correction officer in what the officer's union calls an unprovoked attack.</p> <p>José Muniz, one of five men found guilty of fatally stabbing Guzman-Feliz outside a Bronx bodega, attacked him Tuesday night. He's accused of punching the officer in the face and then kicking him.</p> <p>The officer was sent to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.</p> <p>Muniz faces life in prison after his conviction on murder and gang assault charges. He was being held at the Manhattan Detention Complex as he awaited sentencing and transfer to a state prison.</p> <p>Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Peter Thorne said in a statement to FOX 5 News: "Our officers are brave public servants who make our jails safer. These attacks are deplorable, and we take assaults on our officers very seriously. We are pursuing the re-arrest of those responsible."</p> <p>Guzman-Feliz was chased by members of a gang on Jun 20, 2018. He ran into a bodega but was dragged out and stabbed in the neck. He ran to a hospital but died outside the doors.</p> <p>Guzman-Feliez was not connected to a gang and wanted to become a police officer. His killing raised a large outcry about gang violence and started the #JusticeForJunior movement.</p> <p>It was the second attack on a correction officer in 24 hours. A female officer was attacked at the notorious Rikers Island complex. A prisoner allegedly took his shirt and wrapped it around her neck in an effort to strangle her.</p> <p>Elias Husamueen, the president of the Correction Officers' Benevolent Association, said attacks on officers are out of control in New York City jails.</p> <p>"What are we waiting for? For someone to get killed?" (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Asian nations scramble to contain pig disease outbreaks</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">HAU DINH and SAM McNEIL, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 09:31AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>HANOI, Vietnam (AP) - Asian nations are scrambling to contain the spread of highly contagious African swine fever, with Vietnam culling 2.5 million pigs and China reporting more than a million dead in an unprecedentedly huge epidemic some fear is out of control.</p><p>Smaller outbreaks have been reported in Hong Kong, Taiwan, North Korea, Cambodia and Mongolia after cases were first reported in China's northeast in August. The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization was expected Thursday to release a weekly update on the scale of infections.</p><p>With pork supplies dwindling as leading producer China and hard-hit Vietnam destroy huge numbers of hogs and tighten controls on shipments, prices have soared by up to 40% globally and caused shortages in other markets.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/massive-alligator-captured-crossing-road" title="Massive alligator captured crossing road" data-articleId="413733023" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/VaughanGatorsLLC_Gator_062019_1561033496748_7422466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/VaughanGatorsLLC_Gator_062019_1561033496748_7422466_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/VaughanGatorsLLC_Gator_062019_1561033496748_7422466_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/VaughanGatorsLLC_Gator_062019_1561033496748_7422466_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/20/VaughanGatorsLLC_Gator_062019_1561033496748_7422466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo Credit: Vaughan Gators, LLC" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Massive alligator captured crossing road</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 08:28AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 10:08AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An alligator trapper got a call for a job at an interstate in Florida and found one of his biggest catches to date.</p><p>When Broderick Vaughan arrived at the Monroe St. exit for Interstate 10 in Tallahassee on June 3 he discovered the 12-foot, one-inch, 463 lb. injured gator near the side of the road.</p><p>The animal likely survived for some time in a holding pond south of the interstate before attempting to make the trek across the roadway, wrote Vaughan on his company Facebook page.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/jeopardy-james-holzhauer-pancreatic-cancer-alex-trebek" title="‘Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer donates to pancreatic cancer charity walk in Trebek's honor" data-articleId="413733042" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20James%20Holzhauer_1561031859780.png_7422429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20James%20Holzhauer_1561031859780.png_7422429_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20James%20Holzhauer_1561031859780.png_7422429_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20James%20Holzhauer_1561031859780.png_7422429_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20James%20Holzhauer_1561031859780.png_7422429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>‘Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer donates to pancreatic cancer charity walk in Trebek's honor</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 08:31AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 08:34AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>James Holzhauer, the trivia whiz who dominated "Jeopardy!" earlier this spring, is giving back.</p><p>The Chicago Tribune reported that Holzhauer is making a special donation to a charity walk in Illinois to raise money to find a cure for pancreatic cancer, which afflicts "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek.</p><p>RELATED: Alex Trebek shares 'mind-boggling' pancreatic cancer update</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sacramento-police-mourn-loss-of-young-officer-suspect-later-surrenders"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/20/Tara%20O%27Sullivan_1561034621684.jpg_7423045_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Sacramento Police Officer Tara O'Sullivan, 26, was killed June 19, 2019 while responding to a domestic disturbance call. Photo: Sacramento police" title="Tara O'Sullivan_1561034621684.jpg-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sacramento police officer killed while responding to domestic disturbance call</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/iran-shoots-down-us-drone-amid-tensions"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/20/GettyImages-163356009_1561012697396_7422220_ver1.0_1280_720_1561022462698_7422226_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="SIERRA VISTA, AZ - MARCH 07: A Predator drone operated by U.S. Office of Air and Marine takes off for a surveillance flight near the Mexican border on March 7, 2013 from Fort Huachuca in Sierra Vista, Arizona. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)" title="GETTY Predator drone 62019-401720"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Iran says it's 'ready for war' after shooting down US drone amid tensions</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cleveland-clinic-performs-its-first-in-utero-surgery"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/Utero%20Fetal%20Surgery_1561021841039.jpg_7422031_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Cleveland Clinic" title="Utero Fetal Surgery_1561021841039.jpg-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cleveland Clinic performs its first in-utero surgery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" 