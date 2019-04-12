< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <article> <section id="story421502988" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="421502988" data-article-version="1.0">Judge sides with Murphy, dismisses Norcross' tax credit suit</h1>
</header> addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/judge-sides-with-murphy-dismisses-tax-credit-suit" addthis:title="Judge sides with Murphy, dismisses Norcross' tax credit suit"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-421502988.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var <aside class="mod-inline photo full">
<figure> data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/12/NJGO_GOV_MURPHY_BILL_SIGNING_041219_1555103600558_7101543_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/12/NJGO_GOV_MURPHY_BILL_SIGNING_041219_1555103600558_7101543_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/12/NJGO_GOV_MURPHY_BILL_SIGNING_041219_1555103600558_7101543_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/12/NJGO_GOV_MURPHY_BILL_SIGNING_041219_1555103600558_7101543_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Gov. Gov. Phil Murphy signs the Medical Aid in Dying for the Terminally Ill Act, Trenton, N.J., April 12, 2019. (Office of the Governor) (Office of the Governor)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421502988-400656566" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/12/NJGO_GOV_MURPHY_BILL_SIGNING_041219_1555103600558_7101543_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/12/NJGO_GOV_MURPHY_BILL_SIGNING_041219_1555103600558_7101543_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/12/NJGO_GOV_MURPHY_BILL_SIGNING_041219_1555103600558_7101543_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/12/NJGO_GOV_MURPHY_BILL_SIGNING_041219_1555103600558_7101543_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/12/NJGO_GOV_MURPHY_BILL_SIGNING_041219_1555103600558_7101543_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Gov. Phil Murphy signs the Medical Aid in Dying for the Terminally Ill Act, Trenton, N.J., April 12, 2019. (Office of the Governor)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Gov. Phil Murphy signs the Medical Aid in Dying for the Terminally Ill Act, Trenton, N.J., April 12, 2019. <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/judge-sides-with-murphy-dismisses-tax-credit-suit">MIKE CATALINI, Associated Press </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 09:25PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 09:28PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> Phil Murphy and tossed out a lawsuit brought by an influential political powerbroker that sought to block a task force investigating business tax credits.</p> <p>Superior Court Judge Mary Jacobson issued her ruling from the bench after about seven hours of arguments.</p> <p>George Norcross is executive chairman of insurance brokerage Conner Strong & Buckelew and chairs the Cooper University Health systems board. An influential Democratic fundraiser and former Camden County party chairman, he sued Murphy in May over the task force the governor set up in January to look into the Economic Development Authority.</p> <p>Norcross argued the task force was illegal, wasn't conducting a "bona fide" investigation and was unfairly targeting him and the companies tied to him that were also suing, including Cooper, Conner Strong, NFI, The Michaels Organization and Parker McCay.</p> <p>The judge was unconvinced.</p> <p>Jacobson said she looked to a 2017 state auditor's report that raised concerns over business tax credits as key context and said she was concerned that Norcross' attorneys suggested she ignore that report but instead look at a blog post that suggested politics could have played a role in the task force's probe.</p> <p>"I was extremely concerned that you would try to prevent the court from looking at such a critical document and instead suggest that a blog post was something I should look at to review the bona fides of this investigation," Jacobson said. "That was very telling to me."</p> <p>After she read her ruling, Norcross attorney Michael Critchley asked the judge to correct the opinion, saying the attorneys did not mean for her not to look at the auditor's report. He called the judge's comment an ad hominem attack. Jacobson said the criticism was noted.</p> <p>In a statement, Norcross and the plaintiffs said the judge's decision set a dangerous precedent that could lead threaten due-process rights. The judge said that the plaintiffs declined an opportunity to give statements to the task force and would have had due process rights had they faced any criminal or civil action.</p> <p>In statements, the task force and Murphy said they were grateful for the decision. The task force said it would continue its work but did not specify what would come next.</p> <p>It's the latest in a saga over tax incentives that has seized the state's Democrat-led state government since early this year. The 2013 business tax credits expired on July 1, and Murphy has called for a new program that caps how much is awarded. Lawmakers are defending the expired program under which Norcross' firms and others benefited.</p> <p>Murphy has vowed to veto a six-month extension of the incentives that legislators sent him.</p> <p>The ruling follows the release of a 75-page document from the task force that found "special interests" had an impact on the 2013 law that designed the business tax incentives and that the state agency, the Economic Development Authority, did not have adequate procedures in place to ensure relevant information was discovered as grants were awarded.</p> <p>The programs have seen nearly $8 billion in credits awarded, though with just about $700 million paid out.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story421502988 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading <section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<a href="/news/over-1-000-undocumented-students-receive-college-scholarships" title="Over 1,000 undocumented students receive college scholarships" data-articleId="421701453" >
<h4>Over 1,000 undocumented students receive college scholarships</h4>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/sailing-program-helps-kids-with-disabilities" title="Sailing program helps kids with disabilities" data-articleId="421698117" >
<h4>Sailing program helps kids with disabilities</h4>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/new-jersey-s-medically-assisted-suicide-law-takes-effect" title="New Jersey's medically assisted suicide law takes effect" data-articleId="421656826" >
<h4>New Jersey's medically assisted suicide law takes effect</h4>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section> data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Over_1_000_undocumented_students_receive_0_7566821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Over_1_000_undocumented_students_receive_0_7566821_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Over_1_000_undocumented_students_receive_0_7566821_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Over_1_000_undocumented_students_receive_0_7566821_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Over_1_000_undocumented_students_receive_0_7566821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Thanks to TheDream.Us scholarship, some 1,200 undocumented students from across the nation are getting an opportunity to attend college." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Over 1,000 undocumented students receive college scholarships</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jessica Formoso </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 07:02PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 07:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Thanks to TheDream.US scholarship, some 1,200 undocumented students from across the nation are getting an opportunity to attend college.</p><p>The scholarship was founded in 2014 by Don Graham, giving DACA and TPS recipients the financial support needed to pursue higher education.</p><p>"I know you shouldn't be in this situation where you have to work twice as hard to complete college," Graham said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/sailing-program-helps-kids-with-disabilities" title="Sailing program helps kids with disabilities" data-articleId="421698117" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Adaptive Sports Academy organizes sailing trips for pediatric patients to build their self-confidence, help them become more independent, and increase their mobility." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sailing program helps kids with disabilities</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Briella Tomassetti </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 06:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>18-year-old Charles Seabrooks was born with learning disabilities and severe spinal problems, which often limit his physical activity.</p><p>However, thanks to the Adaptive Sports Academy at New York City's Hospital for Special Surgery, he’s learning to use his body like never before in a hands-on sailing excursion.</p><p>“That means I can see the view, the water, and talk to people and communicate a lot," Charles says.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/new-jersey-s-medically-assisted-suicide-law-takes-effect" title="New Jersey's medically assisted suicide law takes effect" data-articleId="421656826" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Medically_assisted_suicide_law_goes_into_0_7566565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Medically_assisted_suicide_law_goes_into_0_7566565_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Medically_assisted_suicide_law_goes_into_0_7566565_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Medically_assisted_suicide_law_goes_into_0_7566565_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Medically_assisted_suicide_law_goes_into_0_7566565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A new law allowing terminally ill patients to seek life-ending drugs in New Jersey went into effect on Thursday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New Jersey's medically assisted suicide law takes effect</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MIKE CATALINI, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 03:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 06:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey law allowing terminally ill patients to seek life-ending drugs went into effect Thursday.</p><p>Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy had signed the bill in April, making New Jersey the seventh state with such a measure. Maine enacted a similar law in June, becoming the eighth.</p><p>The Medical Aid in Dying for the Terminally Ill Act in New Jersey allows only patients who are terminally ill and have a prognosis of six months or less to live to acquire medication to end their lives.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/over-1-000-undocumented-students-receive-college-scholarships"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Over_1_000_undocumented_students_receive_0_7566821_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Over_1_000_undocumented_students_receive_0_20190801225907"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Over 1,000 undocumented students receive college scholarships</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sailing-program-helps-kids-with-disabilities"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_20190801223222"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sailing program helps kids with disabilities</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-jersey-s-medically-assisted-suicide-law-takes-effect"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/PhilMurphy_Crop_1564686676519_7566258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy talks with reporters after a bill signing ceremony in Berkeley Heights, N.J., Tuesday, July 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)" title="PhilMurphy_Crop_1564686676519.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New Jersey's medically assisted suicide law takes effect</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/can-the-dutch-reach-save-cyclists-lives-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Can_the__Dutch_Reach__help_keep_NYC_cycl_0_7566548_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Can_the__Dutch_Reach__help_keep_NYC_cycl_0_20190801215924"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Can the 'Dutch reach' save cyclists' lives?</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sailing-program-helps-kids-with-disabilities" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Sailing_trip_helps_kids_with_disabilitie_0_7566795_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Sailing program helps kids with disabilities</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-jersey-s-medically-assisted-suicide-law-takes-effect" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/PhilMurphy_Crop_1564686676519_7566258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/PhilMurphy_Crop_1564686676519_7566258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/PhilMurphy_Crop_1564686676519_7566258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/PhilMurphy_Crop_1564686676519_7566258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/PhilMurphy_Crop_1564686676519_7566258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="New&#x20;Jersey&#x20;Gov&#x2e;&#x20;Phil&#x20;Murphy&#x20;talks&#x20;with&#x20;reporters&#x20;after&#x20;a&#x20;bill&#x20;signing&#x20;ceremony&#x20;in&#x20;Berkeley&#x20;Heights&#x2c;&#x20;N&#x2e;J&#x2e;&#x2c;&#x20;Tuesday&#x2c;&#x20;July&#x20;16&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;Photo&#x2f;Seth&#x20;Wenig&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New Jersey's medically assisted suicide law takes effect</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/can-the-dutch-reach-save-cyclists-lives-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Can_the__Dutch_Reach__help_keep_NYC_cycl_0_7566548_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Can_the__Dutch_Reach__help_keep_NYC_cycl_0_7566548_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Can_the__Dutch_Reach__help_keep_NYC_cycl_0_7566548_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Can_the__Dutch_Reach__help_keep_NYC_cycl_0_7566548_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Can_the__Dutch_Reach__help_keep_NYC_cycl_0_7566548_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Can the 'Dutch reach' save cyclists' lives?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/father-of-twins-found-dead-in-court" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/FOX5NY_TwinsDadCOurt2_080119_1564676023725_7565599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/FOX5NY_TwinsDadCOurt2_080119_1564676023725_7565599_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/FOX5NY_TwinsDadCOurt2_080119_1564676023725_7565599_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/FOX5NY_TwinsDadCOurt2_080119_1564676023725_7565599_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/FOX5NY_TwinsDadCOurt2_080119_1564676023725_7565599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>No grand jury indictment yet for dad of dead twins</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/opening-statements-begin-in-proud-boys-trial" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Opening_statements_begin_in__Proud_Boys__0_7566605_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Opening_statements_begin_in__Proud_Boys__0_7566605_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Opening_statements_begin_in__Proud_Boys__0_7566605_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Opening_statements_begin_in__Proud_Boys__0_7566605_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/Opening_statements_begin_in__Proud_Boys__0_7566605_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Opening statements begin in ‘Proud Boys' trial</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/new-jersey">New Jersey</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/connecticut">Connecticut</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/fox-docs">Fox Doc</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/lews-view">Lew's View</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic/airport-delays/flight-delays-story">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/gas">Gas Tracker</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/mornings">Good Day NY</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Watch Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/unusual">Unusual</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/public-affairs">Good Day Street Talk</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health Headlines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/lyme-disease">Lyme Disease</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/personalities">Meet the Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/tv-listings">Fox 5 TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/job-opportunities-at-fox-5my9">Job Opportunities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/podcasts">Podcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">Contact us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/money">Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/worldcup">World Cup</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video">Videos</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX5NY"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="viewer.services@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX5NY NEWS APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxny.com/id334141111?mt=8&ign-mpt=uo%3D4" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mylocaltv.wnyw&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>Fox5NY Weather APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-5-ny-weather-radar/id955916412?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wnyw.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wnyw">FCC 