<div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5ny.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story411677088" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411677088" data-article-version="1.0">Jimmy Carter, after hip surgery, back teaching Sunday school</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-411677088" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Jimmy Carter, after hip surgery, back teaching Sunday school&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/jimmy-carter-after-hip-surgery-back-teaching-sunday-school" data-title="Jimmy Carter, after hip surgery, back teaching Sunday school" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/jimmy-carter-after-hip-surgery-back-teaching-sunday-school" addthis:title="Jimmy Carter, after hip surgery, back teaching Sunday school"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411677088.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411677088");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411677088-407241306"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/21/GETTY_jimmy%20carter_032119_1553177543248.png_6929002_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/21/GETTY_jimmy%20carter_032119_1553177543248.png_6929002_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/21/GETTY_jimmy%20carter_032119_1553177543248.png_6929002_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/21/GETTY_jimmy%20carter_032119_1553177543248.png_6929002_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/21/GETTY_jimmy%20carter_032119_1553177543248.png_6929002_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411677088-407241306" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/21/GETTY_jimmy%20carter_032119_1553177543248.png_6929002_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/21/GETTY_jimmy%20carter_032119_1553177543248.png_6929002_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/21/GETTY_jimmy%20carter_032119_1553177543248.png_6929002_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/21/GETTY_jimmy%20carter_032119_1553177543248.png_6929002_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/21/GETTY_jimmy%20carter_032119_1553177543248.png_6929002_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/jimmy-carter-after-hip-surgery-back-teaching-sunday-school">SUDHIN THANAWALA, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 05:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411677088" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>ATLANTA (AP) - Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter talked about his recent health setback and his conversation with President Donald Trump, as he returned to teaching Sunday school in Georgia for the first time since breaking his hip.</p> <p>Carter told people gathered at the Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains that he and his wife, Rosalynn, have nursing care at home and are doing fine. He thanked those present for their prayers and good wishes.</p> <p>The 94-year-old Carter broke his hip last month at his home when he fell while leaving to go turkey hunting. He subsequently had hip replacement surgery.</p> <p>The former first lady also was hospitalized around the same time for what Carter said was initially thought to be a stroke, but turned out to be less serious.</p> <p>A devout Christian, Carter regularly teaches Sunday school in Plains, drawing hundreds of visitors for each session. But he had to cancel plans to teach after hip surgery.</p> <p>People began gathering at midnight to hear Carter, and by 8 a.m., a line wrapped around the church despite pouring rain, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.</p> <p>"We wanted to pay tribute for all of the work he has done," Glenda Morris-Robinson told the newspaper. "It is so wonderful to see a true servant leader. He was remarkable."</p> <p>Morris-Robinson, a pediatrician from Atlanta, drove down with her daughter, Gabriella, who flew in from New York City just for the occasion.</p> <p>Carter said he recently wrote to Trump to explain how the Carter administration had tried to address economic friction with Japan, and Trump called him.</p> <p>"He was very gracious," Carter said, adding Trump expressed his appreciation for Carter's letter as well as admiration for the former president.</p> <p>"The main purpose of his call was to say very frankly to me on a private line that the Chinese were getting way ahead of the United States in many ways," Carter said.</p> <p>He said he told Trump the U.S. has been in constant war for years, spending trillions of dollars, while China has invested in projects such as high speed rail that benefit its people.</p> <p>In March, Carter became the longest-living chief executive in U.S. history, exceeding the lifespan of former President George H.W. Bush, who died Nov. 30 at the age of 94 years, 171 days.</p> <p>The milestone came despite a cancer diagnosis more than three years earlier. Carter disclosed in 2015 that he had melanoma that had spread to his liver and brain. More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/1_dead_after_crane_collapsed_on_Dallas_a_0_7368412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/1_dead_after_crane_collapsed_on_Dallas_a_0_7368412_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/1_dead_after_crane_collapsed_on_Dallas_a_0_7368412_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/1_dead_after_crane_collapsed_on_Dallas_a_0_7368412_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/1_dead_after_crane_collapsed_on_Dallas_a_0_7368412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Authorities say at least one person is dead after a crane collapsed onto an apartment building in Downtown Dallas Sunday afternoon." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>At least 1 dead after crane collapsed on Downtown Dallas apartment building</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 03:52PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 06:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities say at least one person is dead after a crane collapsed onto an apartment building in Downtown Dallas Sunday afternoon.</p><p>It is believed strong winds caused the crane to fall onto the Elan City Lights apartment building, located at 2627 Live Oak St.</p><p>Multiple agencies have been called to the scene to assist.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/chris-pratt-katherine-schwarzenegger-marry-in-california-wedding" title="Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger marry in California wedding" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/GETTY_chris%20pratt%20and%20katherine%20schwarzennegger_060919_1560109311424.png_7368137_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/GETTY_chris%20pratt%20and%20katherine%20schwarzennegger_060919_1560109311424.png_7368137_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/GETTY_chris%20pratt%20and%20katherine%20schwarzennegger_060919_1560109311424.png_7368137_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/GETTY_chris%20pratt%20and%20katherine%20schwarzennegger_060919_1560109311424.png_7368137_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/GETTY_chris%20pratt%20and%20katherine%20schwarzennegger_060919_1560109311424.png_7368137_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt attend the Los Angeles World Premiere of Marvel Studios&#39; &quot;Avengers: Endgame&quot; at the Los Angeles Convention Center on April 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger marry in California wedding</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 03:42PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 04:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have tied the knot!</p><p>The couple wed on Saturday in a ceremony at California's San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, E! News reported.</p><p>Among the guests were Schwarzenegger's parents, Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn and actor Rob Lowe.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/trump-still-hangs-tariff-threat-over-mexico" title="Trump still hangs tariff threat over Mexico despite deal" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/09/Fallout_from_Mexico_immigration_deal_con_0_7368524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/09/Fallout_from_Mexico_immigration_deal_con_0_7368524_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/09/Fallout_from_Mexico_immigration_deal_con_0_7368524_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/09/Fallout_from_Mexico_immigration_deal_con_0_7368524_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/09/Fallout_from_Mexico_immigration_deal_con_0_7368524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Trump administration officials pushed back against a New York Times article that suggested that Mexico had agreed to take action against migrants months before President Trump announced a tariff deal." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump still hangs tariff threat over Mexico despite deal</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JILL COLVIN, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 03:41PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 06:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>STERLING, Va. (AP) - President Donald Trump on Sunday dangled the prospect of renewing his tariff threat against Mexico if the U.S. ally doesn't cooperate on border issues, while some of his Democratic challengers for the White House said the last-minute deal to avert trade penalties was overblown.</p><p>In a series of tweets, Trump defended the agreement heading off the 5% tax on all Mexican goods that he had threatened to impose Monday, but he warned Mexico that, "if for some unknown reason" cooperation fails, "we can always go back to our previous, very profitable, position of Tariffs."</p><p>Still, he said he didn't believe that would be necessary.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="weather-blog_1516204722749.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/strong-winds-cause-crane-to-collapse-on-downtown-dallas-apartment-building"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Crane%20v%20Apartment%20KDFWBCME01_2.mpg_16.24.46.28_1560115838427.png_7368359_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Crane v Apartment KDFWBCME01_2.mpg_16.24.46.28_1560115838427.png-409650.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>At least 1 dead after crane collapsed on Downtown Dallas apartment building</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-still-hangs-tariff-threat-over-mexico"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/19/MEXICO%20USA_1553017165159.JPG_6910695_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE ART - The U.S.-Mexico border is marked in San Ysidro, California. " title="MEXICO USA_1553017165159.JPG-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trump still hangs tariff threat over Mexico despite deal</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/rap-legend-bushwick-bill-still-alive-and-fighting-pancreatic-cancer"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Bushwick%20Bill%20tweet_1560103853374.jpg_7368061_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Bushwick Bill tweet_1560103853374.jpg-408795.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rap legend Bushwick Bill still alive and fighting pancreatic cancer</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/21/GETTY_jimmy%20carter_032119_1553177543248.png_6929002_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/21/GETTY_jimmy%20carter_032119_1553177543248.png_6929002_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/21/GETTY_jimmy%20carter_032119_1553177543248.png_6929002_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/21/GETTY_jimmy%20carter_032119_1553177543248.png_6929002_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Scott&#x20;Cunningham&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Jimmy Carter, after hip surgery, back teaching Sunday school</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/strong-winds-cause-crane-to-collapse-on-downtown-dallas-apartment-building" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Crane%20v%20Apartment%20KDFWBCME01_2.mpg_16.24.46.28_1560115838427.png_7368359_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Crane%20v%20Apartment%20KDFWBCME01_2.mpg_16.24.46.28_1560115838427.png_7368359_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Crane%20v%20Apartment%20KDFWBCME01_2.mpg_16.24.46.28_1560115838427.png_7368359_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Crane%20v%20Apartment%20KDFWBCME01_2.mpg_16.24.46.28_1560115838427.png_7368359_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Crane%20v%20Apartment%20KDFWBCME01_2.mpg_16.24.46.28_1560115838427.png_7368359_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>At least 1 dead after crane collapsed on Downtown Dallas apartment building</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/chris-pratt-katherine-schwarzenegger-marry-in-california-wedding" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/GETTY_chris%20pratt%20and%20katherine%20schwarzennegger_060919_1560109311424.png_7368137_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/GETTY_chris%20pratt%20and%20katherine%20schwarzennegger_060919_1560109311424.png_7368137_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/GETTY_chris%20pratt%20and%20katherine%20schwarzennegger_060919_1560109311424.png_7368137_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/GETTY_chris%20pratt%20and%20katherine%20schwarzennegger_060919_1560109311424.png_7368137_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/GETTY_chris%20pratt%20and%20katherine%20schwarzennegger_060919_1560109311424.png_7368137_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Katherine&#x20;Schwarzenegger&#x20;and&#x20;Chris&#x20;Pratt&#x20;attend&#x20;the&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x20;World&#x20;Premiere&#x20;of&#x20;Marvel&#x20;Studios&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Avengers&#x3a;&#x20;Endgame&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x20;Convention&#x20;Center&#x20;on&#x20;April&#x20;23&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Jesse&#x20;Grant&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;Disney&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger marry in California wedding</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-still-hangs-tariff-threat-over-mexico" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/19/MEXICO%20USA_1553017165159.JPG_6910695_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/19/MEXICO%20USA_1553017165159.JPG_6910695_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/19/MEXICO%20USA_1553017165159.JPG_6910695_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/19/MEXICO%20USA_1553017165159.JPG_6910695_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/19/MEXICO%20USA_1553017165159.JPG_6910695_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;ART&#x20;-&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;The&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;-Mexico&#x20;border&#x20;is&#x20;marked&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x20;in&#x20;San&#x20;Ysidro&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump still hangs tariff threat over Mexico despite deal</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/rap-legend-bushwick-bill-still-alive-and-fighting-pancreatic-cancer" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Bushwick%20Bill%20tweet_1560103853374.jpg_7368061_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Bushwick%20Bill%20tweet_1560103853374.jpg_7368061_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Bushwick%20Bill%20tweet_1560103853374.jpg_7368061_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Bushwick%20Bill%20tweet_1560103853374.jpg_7368061_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Bushwick%20Bill%20tweet_1560103853374.jpg_7368061_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rap legend Bushwick Bill still alive and fighting pancreatic cancer</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless Local
New York City
Long Island
New York
New Jersey
Connecticut
Fox Doc
Weather
Weather Blog
Closings
Traffic
Flight Delays
Gas Tracker
Good Day NY
Watch Live
Entertainment
Unusual
Good Day Street Talk
Health
Health Headlines
Lyme Disease
About Us
Meet the Team
Fox 5 TV Schedule
Job Opportunities
Podcasts
Contact us Money
Big Idea
Contests
Live
Videos
Follow Us href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/personalities">Meet the Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/tv-listings">Fox 5 TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/job-opportunities-at-fox-5my9">Job Opportunities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/podcasts">Podcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">Contact us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/money">Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/big-idea">Big Idea</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video">Videos</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX5NY"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa FOX5NY NEWS APP
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Fox5NY Weather APP
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)
Terms of Service
Ad Choices
FCC Public File
EEOC Public File
Children's Programing File
Closed Captioning
TV Ratings 