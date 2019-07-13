< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Elusive reptile captured from Chicago lagoon Elusive reptile captured from Chicago lagoon <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar">
<div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up">
<div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch>
<div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a"); <article>
<section id="story418404487" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418404487" data-article-version="1.0">Jennifer Lopez makes up concert interrupted by power outage</h1>
</header> outage"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full">
<h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418404487-0">2 PHOTOS</a>
</h4>
<figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418404487-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/Power_outage_at_Jennifer_Lopez_concert_0_7521612_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover">
<a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418404487-0">
<img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="">
</a>
</figure>  <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WNYW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD">
<div class="mod-content">
<div class="media-container">
<div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;">
<figure class="item photo">
<img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/Power_outage_at_Jennifer_Lopez_concert_0_7521612_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Power_outage_at_Jennifer_Lopez_concert_0_20190714030016"/>
</figure>
<figure class="item photo">
<img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/jennifer-lopez-getty_1563071155698_7521529_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during the It's My Party Tour at Madison Square Garden on July 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for ABA)" title="jennifer-lopez-getty_1563071155698.jpg"/>
<figcaption class="image-caption">
<p>Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during the It's My Party Tour at Madison Square Garden on July 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for ABA)</p>
</figcaption>
</figure>
</div> (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for ABA)" title="jennifer-lopez-getty_1563071155698.jpg"/>
</figure>
</div>
</div> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 09:13AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) -- Jennifer Lopez kept her word to fans who were disappointed when a power outage in New York City forced her to postpone her concert over the weekend.</p><p>Lopez returned to the stage Monday at Madison Square Garden, saying she was going to celebrate "no matter what."</p><p>She called it an "amazing night."</p><p><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/jennifer-lopez-concert-evacuated-due-to-power-outage" target="_blank">Lopez's show was cut More News Stories Colombian man busted trying to smuggle cocaine under his wig
Posted Jul 16 2019 11:14AM EDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 11:29AM EDT
A Colombian man who looked nervous coming out of his flight in Barcelona, Spain caught the attention of security officials not for his actions, but for his very unusual looking wig.

In particular, officials noticed the height of his wig.

When officers approached the 65-year-old man, who had just arrived on a flight from Bogota, they asked him to remove his wig. Colombian man busted trying to smuggle cocaine under his wig
Posted Jul 16 2019 11:14AM EDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 11:29AM EDT
A Colombian man who looked nervous coming out of his flight in Barcelona, Spain caught the attention of security officials not for his actions, but for his very unusual looking wig.

In particular, officials noticed the height of his wig.

When officers approached the 65-year-old man, who had just arrived on a flight from Bogota, they asked him to remove his wig. Fishermen snag great white shark near Alcatraz Island: 'It was like winning the lottery'
Posted Jul 16 2019 10:20AM EDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 10:53AM EDT
A California fisherman with decades of experience tells Fox News he was not prepared to reel in a great white shark during a recent trip near Alcatraz Island.

Captain Joey Gamez, of Golden State Sportfishing, had taken a group of anglers out on the San Francisco Bay on Saturday morning expecting to catch mostly soupfin and seven-gill sharks.

"The seven-gill sharks that we catch bite just like this one did, so we thought we had a monster seven-gill shark," Gamez told Fox News. How to spot age-related memory loss
By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team
Posted Jul 16 2019 09:14AM EDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 10:51AM EDT
We have all had senior moments. Neurologist Dr. Marshall Nash, who researches treatments for age-related memory loss through his company NeuroStudies in Decatur, Georgia, says it is not unusual to forget minor details, especially if we are distracted.

"Everyone has these points, where they forget things," Dr. Nash says. "(They) forget appointments, forget holidays, forget birthdays, and some of that is normal."

Dr. Nash says men tend to lose about 10 percent of their memory in their sixties and seventies, and women typically lose about 10 percent of theirs in their seventies and eighties. The best barometer of whether your memory is slipping, Nash says, is someone who knows you well. Elusive reptile captured from Chicago lagoon
Dog hilariously sets off motion detection camera in viral video Most Recent Fishermen snag great white shark near Alcatraz Island: 'It was like winning the lottery' How to spot age-related memory loss How to spot age-related memory loss Searchers scour Michigan woods for missing 2-year-old girl who wandered from campsite No federal charges against cop in chokehold case No federal charges against cop in chokehold case Jennifer Lopez makes up concert interrupted by power outage </section> 