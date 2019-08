- A medical examiner has ruled that Jeffrey Epstein's death was a suicide. A report released Friday afternoon says he hanged himself in his jail cell.

The report said he tied a bedsheet to a bed and leaned forward.

The convicted pedophile was found dead in his jail cell in Manhattan over the weekend.

Epstein was 66 years.

Questions and conspiracy theories about Epstein's death in a federal prison after an initial suicide attempt are plentiful.

His victims were allegedly forced to have sex with powerful people and celebrities, fueling the theories that he might have been killed to prevent him from disclosing who they were.