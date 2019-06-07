< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox5ny.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story411338607" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411338607" data-article-version="1.0">Police searching for missing vulnerable adult</h1>
</header> $(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411338607");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411338607-411337882"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/missing-woman_1559910947980_7362899_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/missing-woman_1559910947980_7362899_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/missing-woman_1559910947980_7362899_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/missing-woman_1559910947980_7362899_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/missing-woman_1559910947980_7362899_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jacqueline Rosado, 51, was last seen leaving her Valley Stream home on Wednesday at around noon." />
</div>
</div>
</div>
</a>
<figcaption>Jacqueline Rosado, 51, was last seen leaving her Valley Stream home on Wednesday at around noon.</figcaption>
</figure>
</aside> data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/missing-woman_1559910947980_7362899_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/missing-woman_1559910947980_7362899_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/missing-woman_1559910947980_7362899_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/missing-woman_1559910947980_7362899_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jacqueline Rosado, 51, was last seen leaving her Valley Stream home on Wednesday at around noon." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Jacqueline Rosado, 51, was last seen leaving her Valley Stream home on Wednesday at around noon.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/jacqueline-rosado-missing-woman?fbclid=IwAR2-3ePE2APmFYkTNEiAasqY1C4mZPWMjuo1Q1sp84KIAGykyNINwqUMhyg">FOX 5 NY STAFF REPORT </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 08:36AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 08:37AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411338607" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - Police on Long Island were asking the public for help in finding a missing woman who needs medical assistance.</p> <p>Nassau County Police say that Jacqueline Rosado, 51, was last seen leaving her home on North Central Ave. in Valley Stream on Wednesday at around noon.</p> <p>Police say she was wearing black jeans, a blue hoodie, and black sneakers. She is 5’ tall, 140 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.</p> <p>Rosado suffers from a cognitive disorder and is in need of medication for dementia.</p> <p>They had no information about where she might have been heading. All Rights Reserved.</small>
</div>
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>AMBER Alert: Children, ages 1 and 3, abducted in Cottage Grove, Minn.</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 09:29AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 10:06AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>An AMBER Alert has been issued for two girls abducted in Cottage Grove, Minnesota Friday morning. </p><p>According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, at 6:34 a.m., 25-year-old Jeffrey Lo assaulted the mother of his two children and left the scene in the mother's minivan with his daughters, ages 1 and 3. </p><p>The minivan is a tan 2004 Toyota Sienna with Minnesota license plate 708XEM. </p>
</div> All Rights Reserved.</small>
</div>
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Walmart service to deliver groceries inside customers' homes</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">ANNE D'INNOCENZIO, AP Retail Writer </span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 09:14AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>The online delivery wars are heating up inside shoppers' homes.</p><p>Walmart is now offering to have one of its employees deliver fresh groceries and put them in your refrigerator when you're not home.</p><p>The nation's largest grocer said Friday that it will be offering the service this fall for more than one million customers in three cities: Pittsburgh, Kansas City, Missouri, and Vero Beach, Florida. Later this year, the service, called InHome Delivery, will also accept returns for items purchased on Walmart.com.</p>
</div> (Animal Adventure Park via AP)" />
</div>
</div>
</div>
</figure>
<small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small>
</div>
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>April the giraffe on birth control</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 08:27AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 08:29AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)" title="Getty_BelmontPreview_060719_1559909733736.jpg"/>
<span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span>
</figure>
<h3>Tacticus, War of Will favorites at Belmont Stakes</h3>
</a>
</li> class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/missing%208%20year%20old_1559907604249.png_7362859_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');">
<img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="missing 8 year old_1559907604249.png-404959.jpg"/>
<span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span>
</figure>
<h3>Atlanta police: Missing 8-year-old girl found safe, reunited with family</h3>
</a>
</li> 