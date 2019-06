- Police on Long Island were asking the public for help in finding a missing woman who needs medical assistance.

Nassau County Police say that Jacqueline Rosado, 51, was last seen leaving her home on North Central Ave. in Valley Stream on Wednesday at around noon.

Police say she was wearing black jeans, a blue hoodie, and black sneakers. She is 5’ tall, 140 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Rosado suffers from a cognitive disorder and is in need of medication for dementia.

They had no information about where she might have been heading. The NYPD also put out the Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert in case she was in the city.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding Jacqueline’s whereabouts to call Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347 or call 911.