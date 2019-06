Thousands of New Yorkers will be watching or taking part in the Puerto Rican Day Parade in the city this weekend, but Mayor Bill de Blasio won’t be among the revelers.

De Blasio will be thousands of miles away, in Des Moines, Iowa, continuing his Presidential campaign.

“What’s happening on Sunday is one of the biggest Democratic Party events of the year in Iowa,” De Blasio said on his radio show. “It’s some place that I think, veritably, every Presidential candidate is going to be amongst the Democrats and it was important to be there.”

This isn’t the first time De Blasio has left the city and missed certain events, but his absence raises the question of whether he should be focusing on his current job, being Mayor of New York City.

“Being mayor of New York is a unique job, it’s unlike being a governor of a state, it’s unlike being a senator, you’re really on-call 24 hours a day. Things go wrong in this town all the time and he’s going to have to respond to them,” said David Freelander, a contributor to NY Magazine.

It’s unclear if the same question is being asked of some of De Blasio’s competitors, like South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg or Washington Governor Jay Inslee.

De Blasio is currently on the cusp of being able to qualify for the first Democratic primary debate, which will happen in Miami later this month.