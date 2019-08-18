< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424449039" data-article-version="1.0">Epstein bought 2 pairs of women's underwear in jail: Report</h1>
</header> By Mike Sacks
Posted Aug 18 2019 06:54PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 18 2019 06:47PM EDT
Updated Aug 19 2019 07:14AM EDT By Mike Sacks
Posted Aug 18 2019 06:54PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 18 2019 06:47PM EDT
Updated Aug 19 2019 07:14AM EDT <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/18/Investigation_into_Epstein_s_death__time_0_7601206_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/18/Investigation_into_Epstein_s_death__time_0_7601206_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/18/Investigation_into_Epstein_s_death__time_0_7601206_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/18/Investigation_into_Epstein_s_death__time_0_7601206_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/18/Investigation_into_Epstein_s_death__time_0_7601206_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424449039-424448055" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/18/Investigation_into_Epstein_s_death__time_0_7601206_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/18/Investigation_into_Epstein_s_death__time_0_7601206_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/18/Investigation_into_Epstein_s_death__time_0_7601206_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/18/Investigation_into_Epstein_s_death__time_0_7601206_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/18/Investigation_into_Epstein_s_death__time_0_7601206_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424449039" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines424449039' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/epstein-s-purported-madam-now-a-focus-in-sex-abuse-cases"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/18/GhislaneMaxwell_1566154195093_7600948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Epstein's purported madam now a focus</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/jeffrey-epstein-s-death-ruled-a-suicide"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/10/Epstein_commits_suicide_in_jail_0_7586223_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Jeffrey Epstein's death ruled a suicide</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/jeffrey-epstein-had-broken-bones-in-neck-report"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/09/NYS_JEFFREY_EPSTEIN_SEX_OFFENDER_REGISTRY_PHOTOS_070919_1562707352317_7495784_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Jeffrey Epstein had broken bones in neck: Report</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/epsteins-death-brings-scrutiny-criticism-to-metropolitan-correctional-center"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/14/Epstein___s_death_brings_scrutiny__criti_0_7593557_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Epstein's' death brings scrutiny, criticism to MCC</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/epstein-rape-accuser-sues-ex-girlfriend-3-staffers"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/jeffrey-epstein_1564050701214_7547357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Epstein rape accuser sues ex-girlfriend, 3 workers</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/former-correction-officer-says-epstein-jail-followed-protocol"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/14/Former_corrections_officer_says_Epstein__0_7592233_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Epstein jail followed protocol, says expert</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/one-of-jeffrey-epstein-s-guards-not-a-corrections-officer"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/jeffrey-epstein_1564050701214_7547357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Epstein guard not a corrections officer</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/guards-suspended-epstein-death"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/07/epstein-ap_1562507018541_7484950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Guards suspended, warden reassigned after death</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mystery-remains-surrounding-jeffrey-epstein-death"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/25/jeffrey-epstein_1564050701214_7547357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Mystery remains surrounding Jeffrey Epstein death</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - Two days after New York City’s Chief Medical Examiner determined that Jeffrey Epstein hung himself in his federal jail cell in Lower Manhattan, new details are coming out about the multimillionaire sex offender’s tie as a part-time state prisoner in Florida over a decade ago.</p> <p>The <a href="https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/article234108307.html">Miami Herald reports</a> that Epstein bought two pairs of small women’s underwear from the Palm Beach Count jail’s shop in 2008. During his 13-month sentence, Epstein was permitted to leave the prison for his private office six days a week, chauffeured by his bodyguard, a Russian MAA fighter <a href="http://nymag.com/intelligencer/2019/08/jeffrey-epsteins-bodyguard-igor-zinoviev-on-his-old-boss.html">interviewed by New York Magazine</a> last week.</p> <p>The different federal investigations are currently ongoing into Epstein’s suicide, <a href="https://www.tmz.com/2019/08/18/jeffrey-epstein-suicide-murder-hanging/">with TMZ reporting that</a> his legal team is “not ruling out the possibility someone strangled him and then put a sheet around his neck to make it look like death by hanging.”</p> <p>However, <a href="https://slate.com/technology/2019/08/epstein-broken-hyoid-bone-suicide-murder.html">writing in Slate</a>, a Harvard-affiliated emergency physician said that the statistics and context surrounding Epstein's death still makes suicide a much more likely cause of death. </p> </div> </section> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WNYW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402984" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/entertainment/dwayne-the-rock-johnson-marries-longtime-girlfriend-lauren-hashian" title="Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson marries longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian" data-articleId="424499220" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/GETTY_the%20rock_081919_1566215667066.png_7601475_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/GETTY_the%20rock_081919_1566215667066.png_7601475_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/GETTY_the%20rock_081919_1566215667066.png_7601475_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/GETTY_the%20rock_081919_1566215667066.png_7601475_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/GETTY_the%20rock_081919_1566215667066.png_7601475_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson marries longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 07:55AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 08:30AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Finally!</p><p>Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson married longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian on Sunday.</p><p>The happy couple tied the knot in his home state of Hawaii.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/winning-powerball-ticket-sold-on-long-island" title="Winning Powerball ticket sold on Long Island" data-articleId="424495017" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/01/09/powerball_1452355469659_704907_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/01/09/powerball_1452355469659_704907_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/01/09/powerball_1452355469659_704907_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/01/09/powerball_1452355469659_704907_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/01/09/powerball_1452355469659_704907_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Winning Powerball ticket sold on Long Island</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 07:25AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 07:31AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The $148 million jackpot from Saturday night's Powerball jackpot was sold on Long Island.</p><p>A single winning ticket was sold at the Merrick Gas & Repair shop on Merrick Ave., according to lottery officials.</p><p>The winner has a cash option of $104 million.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/nypd-judge-pantaelo-was-untruthful-" title="NYPD judge: Pantaelo was 'untruthful'" data-articleId="424493359" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/19/NYPD_judge__Pantaelo_was__untruthful__0_7601457_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/19/NYPD_judge__Pantaelo_was__untruthful__0_7601457_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/19/NYPD_judge__Pantaelo_was__untruthful__0_7601457_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/19/NYPD_judge__Pantaelo_was__untruthful__0_7601457_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/19/NYPD_judge__Pantaelo_was__untruthful__0_7601457_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In a 46-page opinion from Judge Rosemarie Maldonado, Officer Daniel Pantaleo was “untruthful” during his interview with investigators after the death of Eric Garner." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NYPD judge: Pantaelo was 'untruthful'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kayla Mamelak </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 07:00AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 07:15AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Officer Daniel Pantaleo was “untruthful” during his interview with investigators after the death of Eric Garner.</p><p>In fact, the Staten Island cop’s repeated denial that he used an illegal chokehold on Garner in 2014, is “implausible and self-serving.”</p><p>All of this is according to a 46-page opinion from Judge Rosemarie Maldonado, a Deputy Commissioner with the NYPD who oversaw Pantaleo's interdepartmental trial.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nypd-judge-pantaelo-was-untruthful-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/31/Daniel-Pantaleo_1548959829330_6703027_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - Officer Daniel Pantaleo" title="Daniel-Pantaleo_1548959829330.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>NYPD judge: Pantaelo was 'untruthful'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/funeral-for-lost-ice-iceland-bids-farewell-to-okjokull-glacier"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/18/Funeral_for_lost_ice__Iceland_bids_farew_0_7601162_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Funeral_for_lost_ice__Iceland_bids_farew_0_20190818234350-405538"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Funeral for lost ice: Iceland bids farewell to Okjokull glacier</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/east-village-residents-complain-over-odor-from-sanitation-trucks"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/18/East_Village_residents_complain_over_odo_0_7601208_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="East_Village_residents_complain_over_odo_0_20190818225225"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>East Village residents complain over odor from sanitation trucks</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/inquiry-into-epstein-s-death-time-in-prison-continues"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/18/Investigation_into_Epstein_s_death__time_0_7601206_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Investigation_into_Epstein_s_death__time_0_20190818224731"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Epstein bought 2 pairs of women's underwear in jail: Report</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1293_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1293"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/winning-powerball-ticket-sold-on-long-island" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/01/09/powerball_1452355469659_704907_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/01/09/powerball_1452355469659_704907_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/01/09/powerball_1452355469659_704907_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/01/09/powerball_1452355469659_704907_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/01/09/powerball_1452355469659_704907_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Winning Powerball ticket sold on Long Island</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nypd-judge-pantaelo-was-untruthful-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/31/Daniel-Pantaleo_1548959829330_6703027_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/31/Daniel-Pantaleo_1548959829330_6703027_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/31/Daniel-Pantaleo_1548959829330_6703027_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/31/Daniel-Pantaleo_1548959829330_6703027_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/31/Daniel-Pantaleo_1548959829330_6703027_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;-&#x20;Officer&#x20;Daniel&#x20;Pantaleo" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NYPD judge: Pantaelo was 'untruthful'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/family-remembers-autistic-teen-killed-in-house-fire" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/18/C3F62FEA13814EDF87677F63D2DF3FCC_1566185343834_7601335_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/18/C3F62FEA13814EDF87677F63D2DF3FCC_1566185343834_7601335_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/18/C3F62FEA13814EDF87677F63D2DF3FCC_1566185343834_7601335_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/18/C3F62FEA13814EDF87677F63D2DF3FCC_1566185343834_7601335_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/18/C3F62FEA13814EDF87677F63D2DF3FCC_1566185343834_7601335_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family remembers autistic teen killed in house fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-wields-sanctions-experts-wonder-to-what-end" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/President_Trump_reportedly_asked_his_aid_0_7596157_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/President_Trump_reportedly_asked_his_aid_0_7596157_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/President_Trump_reportedly_asked_his_aid_0_7596157_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/President_Trump_reportedly_asked_his_aid_0_7596157_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/15/President_Trump_reportedly_asked_his_aid_0_7596157_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump wields sanctions hammer; experts wonder to what end</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas-woman-pleads-guilty-to-making-up-illnesses-of-son-who-had-323-medical-visits" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/Kaylene-Bowen-1_1566179293809_7601323_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/Kaylene-Bowen-1_1566179293809_7601323_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/Kaylene-Bowen-1_1566179293809_7601323_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/Kaylene-Bowen-1_1566179293809_7601323_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/18/Kaylene-Bowen-1_1566179293809_7601323_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kaylene&#x20;Bowen-Wright&#x20;pleaded&#x20;guilty&#x20;Thursday&#x20;in&#x20;Dallas&#x20;County&#x20;court&#x2e;&#x20;Sentencing&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;35-year-old&#x2c;&#x20;who&#x20;faces&#x20;up&#x20;to&#x20;20&#x20;years&#x20;in&#x20;prison&#x2c;&#x20;is&#x20;set&#x20;for&#x20;October&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;File&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Texas woman pleads guilty to making up illnesses of son who had 323 medical visits</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3959_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3959"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3959_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news">Local</a></h4>
<h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather">Weather</a></h4>
<h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/mornings">Good Day NY</a></h4>
<h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health</a></h4>
<h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <h4>FOX5NY NEWS APP</h4>
<h4>Fox5NY Weather APP</h4> <h4>FOX5NY NEWS APP</h4>
<h4>Fox5NY Weather APP</h4> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a>
<a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a>
<a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a>
<a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wnyw">FCC Public File</a> 