Suffolk County Police rescue an injured egret from the front lawn of a home in West Babylon.

Suffolk County Police rescue an injured egret from the front lawn of a home in West Babylon.

Suffolk County Police rescue an injured egret from the front lawn of a home in West Babylon.

Suffolk County Police rescue an injured egret from the front lawn of a home in West Babylon.

- An egret unable to fly or walk was rescued from the front lawn of a home in West Babylon, Long Island.

A resident called 911 Monday after seeing the large, white bird on his neighbor's lawn on West Ninth Street.

Three officers responded to the scene at about 6:40 p.m.

Using a pool skimmer, they captured the bird and brought it to a local animal hospital, reported police.

Once fully recovered, police planned to release it into the wild.

The bird may have made its way to the front lawn from the Great South Bay, only a few miles from the home.