Featured Videos <a href="/web/wnyw/news/2020-presidential-candidates-dispute-partys-future-on-second-night-of-democratic-debate"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/GETTY%20Dem%20Debate_1561691771351.jpg_7452753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Democratic debate: Fiery second night touches on race, age and health care"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/2020-presidential-candidates-dispute-partys-future-on-second-night-of-democratic-debate">Democratic debate: Fiery second night touches on race, age and health care</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/mayor-de-blasio-shouts-cuban-revolutionary-slogan-in-miami"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/NNS_DE_BLASIO_MIAMI_RALLY_1561685449327_7452394_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Mayor de Blasio shouts Cuban revolutionary slogan in Miami"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/mayor-de-blasio-shouts-cuban-revolutionary-slogan-in-miami">Mayor de Blasio shouts Cuban revolutionary slogan in Miami</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/trump-plans-to-roll-back-deportation-protections-for-families-of-us-troops-immigration-lawyers-say"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/trump%20salutes%20marine_1561672363053.png_7451591_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Trump plans to roll back deportation protections for families of US troops, immigration lawyers say"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/trump-plans-to-roll-back-deportation-protections-for-families-of-us-troops-immigration-lawyers-say">Trump plans to roll back deportation protections for families of US troops, immigration lawyers say</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/nypd-declares-mental-health-crisis-in-wake-of-suicides">NYPD declares mental health crisis in wake of suicides</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/2020-presidential-candidates-dispute-partys-future-on-second-night-of-democratic-debate">Democratic debate: Fiery second night touches on race, age and health care</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/mayor-de-blasio-shouts-cuban-revolutionary-slogan-in-miami">Mayor de Blasio shouts Cuban revolutionary slogan in Miami</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/trump-plans-to-roll-back-deportation-protections-for-families-of-us-troops-immigration-lawyers-say">Trump plans to roll back deportation protections for families of US troops, immigration lawyers say</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog">The Fox 5 Weather blog</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/is-pride-being-co-opted-by-commercialization-">Is Pride being co-opted by commercialization?</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather-alerts">Weather Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic/airport-delays">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/gas">Gas Tracker</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-gooddayny" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5ny.com/mornings" data-dropdown="drop-nav-gooddayny" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day NY</a> <ul id="drop-nav-gooddayny" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Watch Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/mornings">Good Day Street Talk</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5ny.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-aboutus" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about" data-dropdown="drop-nav-aboutus" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">About Us</a> <ul id="drop-nav-aboutus" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/personalities">Meet the Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/tv-listings">FOX 5 TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/jobs">Job Opportunities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/podcasts">Podcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5ny.com/worldcup">World Cup</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/money">Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video">Videos</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var Singer and 'Stranger Things' superfan Ingrid Michaelson drops an entire album inspired by the show e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article>
<section id="story415174622" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415174622" data-article-version="1.0">Singer and 'Stranger Things' superfan Ingrid Michaelson drops an entire album inspired by the show</h1>
</header> data-article-id="415174622" data-article-version="1.0">Singer and 'Stranger Things' superfan Ingrid Michaelson drops an entire album inspired by the show</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-415174622" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Singer and 'Stranger Things' superfan Ingrid Michaelson drops an entire album inspired by the show&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/ingrid-michaelson-stranger-things-inspired-album" data-title="Singer and 'Stranger Things' superfan Ingrid Michaelson drops an entire album inspired by the show" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/ingrid-michaelson-stranger-things-inspired-album" addthis:title="Singer and 'Stranger Things' superfan Ingrid Michaelson drops an entire album inspired by the show"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415174622.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415174622");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415174622-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415174622-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/CABIN24_INGRID_MICHAELSON_STANGER_SONGS_ART_1561688584687_7452831_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415174622-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> (Courtesy of Cabin 24 Records) </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/CABIN24_INGRID_MICHAELSON_STANGER_SONGS_ART_1561688584687_7452831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415174622-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="CABIN24_INGRID_MICHAELSON_STANGER_SONGS_ART_1561688584687.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/CABIN24_STRANGER_SONGS_ALBUM_COVER_INGRID_MICHAELSON_1561688584734_7452832_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-415174622-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="CABIN24_STRANGER_SONGS_ALBUM_COVER_INGRID_MICHAELSON_1561688584734.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-415174622-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WNYW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/CABIN24_INGRID_MICHAELSON_STANGER_SONGS_ART_1561688584687_7452831_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="(Courtesy of Cabin 24 Records)" title="CABIN24_INGRID_MICHAELSON_STANGER_SONGS_ART_1561688584687.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>(Courtesy of Cabin 24 Records)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/CABIN24_STRANGER_SONGS_ALBUM_COVER_INGRID_MICHAELSON_1561688584734_7452832_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="(Courtesy of Cabin 24 Records)" title="CABIN24_STRANGER_SONGS_ALBUM_COVER_INGRID_MICHAELSON_1561688584734.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>(Courtesy of Cabin 24 Records)</p> </figcaption> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script NYC singer's 'Stranger Things'-inspired album href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/ingrid-michaelson-stranger-things-inspired-album">Arun Kristian Das, FOX 5 NY </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 10:17PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 10:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415174622" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - Singer-songwriter and New York native <strong><a href="http://www.ingridmichaelson.com/">Ingrid Michaelson</a></strong> is like many fans of pop culture who grew up in the 1980s—she digs nostalgia and found much to love in the hit Netflix series <strong><em><a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80057281">Stranger Things</a></em></strong>. And she took that passion for the show as inspiration for her new album <strong><em><a href="https://orcd.co/stranger_songs/">Stranger Songs</a></em></strong>, which drops Friday, June 28.</p> <p>Michaelson, 39, who grew up on Staten Island and now lives in Brooklyn, said in a press release that her seven prior records communicated so much from her own POV that she was ready to write songs looking through a "different lens."</p> <p>"I took inspiration from the show and the characters and all these ideas started to come to me," she said. "Every song on the record includes a reference from the show, some more specific than others, but all of the themes are universal—these are feelings everyone has."</p> <p>The album features 11 tracks, which seems to be a reference to the character Eleven. Michaelson has released three singles from the record so far: <a href="https://youtu.be/Bp0S-SdcsZ8"><strong><em>Missing You</em></strong></a>, <a href="https://youtu.be/d2WxbPl9W5I"><strong><em>Jealous</em></strong></a>, and <a href="https://youtu.be/lOHDCqr7TLc"><strong><em>Pretty</em></strong></a>.</p> <p>"'Jealous' was inspired by the moment in the show when Eleven knocks Max off of her skateboard because she's jealous. She knows it's not like her to do something like that, and I related," Michaelson said. "I admit, I do bad things when I'm jealous, and I thought that was a relatable concept. I think it's good to admit the things you need to work on—maybe even sing about them."</p> <p>Michaelson timed the release of <em>Stranger Songs</em> (Cabin 24) just ahead of the July 4 arrival of the third season of <em>Stranger Things</em>. You can bet the singer will binge it on that first day.</p> <p>"There's something about Stranger Things that's really comforting, it brings me back to my childhood," Michaelson said. "It's the best kind of escapism and I find myself seeking that now more than ever."</p> <p>She will tour in support of the album in the fall. <a href="https://www.ingridmichaelson.com/tour"><strong>The Dramatic Tour</strong> </a>launches in D.C. in September and concludes in her hometown at Webster Hall on October 28 and 29.</p> <p>Michaelson is keeping very busy; she is currently developing a new musical adaptation of the Nicholas Sparks "The Notebook." #</p> <p><em>Follow Michaelson on <strong><a href="http://twitter.com/ingridmusic">Twitter @ingridmusic</a></strong>and <strong><a href="https://www.instagram.com/ingridmichaelson/">Instagram @ingridmichaelson</a></strong>.</em></p> <p><em>Get details on <strong><a href="https://www.ingridmichaelson.com/tour">The Dramatic Tour</a></strong>.</em></p> <p>--</p> <p><em><a href="https://arunkristiandas.com/"><strong>Arun Kristian Das</strong></a> is a senior digital content creator for FOX 5 NY. He has followed Michaelson's career for more than a decade. Though a few years older than Michaelson, Das also grew up in the 1980s and, after hesitating for more than a year, finally binged Stranger Things Seasons 1 and 2 recently and is so ready for 3. Up Next: More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/NYPD_mental_health_crisis_0_7452728_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/NYPD_mental_health_crisis_0_7452728_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/NYPD_mental_health_crisis_0_7452728_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/NYPD_mental_health_crisis_0_7452728_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/NYPD_mental_health_crisis_0_7452728_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police Commissioner James O'Neill has declared a mental health crisis in the department amid a recent spate of officer suicides." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NYPD declares mental health crisis in wake of suicides</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 10:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A New York City police officer has died in a suspected suicide, the fourth such death in the department this month.</p><p>Police say the off-duty officer was found dead late Wednesday at his Hicksville, Long Island, home.</p><p>Police Commissioner James O'Neill has declared a mental health crisis in the department amid a recent spate of officer suicides.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/2020-presidential-candidates-dispute-partys-future-on-second-night-of-democratic-debate" title="Democratic debate: Fiery second night touches on race, age and health care" data-articleId="415176679" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/Democratic_debate__10_other_candidates_d_0_7452696_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/Democratic_debate__10_other_candidates_d_0_7452696_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/Democratic_debate__10_other_candidates_d_0_7452696_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/Democratic_debate__10_other_candidates_d_0_7452696_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/Democratic_debate__10_other_candidates_d_0_7452696_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="On the second night of the Democratic debate, the other 10 hopefuls got into fiery discussions over age, race and immigration." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Democratic debate: Fiery second night touches on race, age and health care</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span>, <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 10:24PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 11:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Democratic divisions over race, age and ideology surged into public view on Thursday night as the party's leading presidential contenders faced off in a debate over who is best positioned to take on President Donald Trump.</p><p>The Democratic Party's early front-runner, 76-year-old former Vice President Joe Biden, was forced to defend his record on race in the face of tough questions from California Sen. Kamala Harris, the only African American on stage.</p><p>"I do not believe you are a racist," Harris said, though she described Biden's record of working with Republican segregationist senators on non-race issues as "hurtful."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ny-soldier-killed-in-afghanistan" title="Soldier from New York killed in combat in Afghanistan" data-articleId="415164719" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/ARMY_SGT_JAMES_JOHNSTON_1_062719_1561679548650_7452320_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/ARMY_SGT_JAMES_JOHNSTON_1_062719_1561679548650_7452320_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/ARMY_SGT_JAMES_JOHNSTON_1_062719_1561679548650_7452320_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/ARMY_SGT_JAMES_JOHNSTON_1_062719_1561679548650_7452320_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/ARMY_SGT_JAMES_JOHNSTON_1_062719_1561679548650_7452320_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sgt. James G. Johnston, of Trumansburg, N.Y., assigned to the 79th Ordnance Battalion, 71st Ordnance Group at Fort Hood, Texas, died in Afghanistan. (U.S. Army)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Soldier from New York killed in combat in Afghanistan</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Arun Kristian Das, FOX 5 NY </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 09:23PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 09:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One of the American soldiers killed in combat in Afghanistan this week was from the Finger Lakes region of New York.</p><p>Sgt. James Gregory Johnston's hometown is listed as Trumansburg, a community near Cayuga Lake, the Pentagon said.</p><p>Johnston was part of a Special Forces team that was engaged in a close-quarters firefighter with Taliban militants in Uruzgan Province on June 25, according to the New York Times .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nypd-declares-mental-health-crisis-in-wake-of-suicides"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/15/NYPD-Badge_1560612415944_7401661_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A detail including the badge and shield of one of the newest members of the New York City police is seen during his graduation ceremony, Thursday, June 29, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)" title="NYPD-Badge_1560612415944.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>NYPD declares mental health crisis in wake of suicides</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2020-presidential-candidates-dispute-partys-future-on-second-night-of-democratic-debate"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/GETTY%20Dem%20Debate_1561691771351.jpg_7452753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Kamala Harris take part in the second night of the first Democratic presidential debate on June 27, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)" title="1158732211_1561691771351-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Democratic debate: Fiery second night touches on race, age and health care</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mayor-de-blasio-shouts-cuban-revolutionary-slogan-in-miami"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/NNS_DE_BLASIO_MIAMI_RALLY_1561685449327_7452394_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Bill de Blasio with striking workers at Miami International Airport, June 27, 2019." title="NNS_DE_BLASIO_MIAMI_RALLY_1561685449327.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mayor de Blasio shouts Cuban revolutionary slogan in Miami</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-plans-to-roll-back-deportation-protections-for-families-of-us-troops-immigration-lawyers-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/trump%20salutes%20marine_1561672363053.png_7451591_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - President Donald Trump salutes a U.S. Marine while stepping off of Marine One after arriving back at the White House. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)" title="trump salutes marine_1561672363053.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trump plans to roll back deportation protections for families of US troops, immigration lawyers say</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1293_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1293"></span> <div id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nypd-declares-mental-health-crisis-in-wake-of-suicides" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/15/NYPD-Badge_1560612415944_7401661_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/15/NYPD-Badge_1560612415944_7401661_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/15/NYPD-Badge_1560612415944_7401661_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/15/NYPD-Badge_1560612415944_7401661_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/15/NYPD-Badge_1560612415944_7401661_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;detail&#x20;including&#x20;the&#x20;badge&#x20;and&#x20;shield&#x20;of&#x20;one&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;newest&#x20;members&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;City&#x20;police&#x20;is&#x20;seen&#x20;during&#x20;his&#x20;graduation&#x20;ceremony&#x2c;&#x20;Thursday&#x2c;&#x20;June&#x20;29&#x2c;&#x20;2017&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;Photo&#x2f;Mary&#x20;Altaffer&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>NYPD declares mental health crisis in wake of suicides</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2020-presidential-candidates-dispute-partys-future-on-second-night-of-democratic-debate" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/GETTY%20Dem%20Debate_1561691771351.jpg_7452753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/GETTY%20Dem%20Debate_1561691771351.jpg_7452753_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/GETTY%20Dem%20Debate_1561691771351.jpg_7452753_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/GETTY%20Dem%20Debate_1561691771351.jpg_7452753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/GETTY%20Dem%20Debate_1561691771351.jpg_7452753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mayor&#x20;Pete&#x20;Buttigieg&#x2c;&#x20;former&#x20;Vice&#x20;President&#x20;Joe&#x20;Biden&#x2c;&#x20;Sen&#x2e;&#x20;Bernie&#x20;Sanders&#x20;and&#x20;Sen&#x2e;&#x20;Kamala&#x20;Harris&#x20;take&#x20;part&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;second&#x20;night&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;first&#x20;Democratic&#x20;presidential&#x20;debate&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;27&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Miami&#x2c;&#x20;Florida&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Drew&#x20;Angerer&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Democratic debate: Fiery second night touches on race, age and health care</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ny-soldier-killed-in-afghanistan" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/ARMY_SGT_JAMES_JOHNSTON_1_062719_1561679548650_7452320_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/ARMY_SGT_JAMES_JOHNSTON_1_062719_1561679548650_7452320_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/ARMY_SGT_JAMES_JOHNSTON_1_062719_1561679548650_7452320_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/ARMY_SGT_JAMES_JOHNSTON_1_062719_1561679548650_7452320_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/ARMY_SGT_JAMES_JOHNSTON_1_062719_1561679548650_7452320_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sgt&#x2e;&#x20;James&#x20;G&#x2e;&#x20;Johnston&#x2c;&#x20;of&#x20;Trumansburg&#x2c;&#x20;N&#x2e;Y&#x2e;&#x2c;&#x20;assigned&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;79th&#x20;Ordnance&#x20;Battalion&#x2c;&#x20;71st&#x20;Ordnance&#x20;Group&#x20;at&#x20;Fort&#x20;Hood&#x2c;&#x20;Texas&#x2c;&#x20;died&#x20;in&#x20;Afghanistan&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Army&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Soldier from New York killed in combat in Afghanistan</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mayor-de-blasio-shouts-cuban-revolutionary-slogan-in-miami" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/NNS_DE_BLASIO_MIAMI_RALLY_1561685449327_7452394_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/NNS_DE_BLASIO_MIAMI_RALLY_1561685449327_7452394_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/NNS_DE_BLASIO_MIAMI_RALLY_1561685449327_7452394_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/NNS_DE_BLASIO_MIAMI_RALLY_1561685449327_7452394_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/NNS_DE_BLASIO_MIAMI_RALLY_1561685449327_7452394_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Bill&#x20;de&#x20;Blasio&#x20;with&#x20;striking&#x20;workers&#x20;at&#x20;Miami&#x20;International&#x20;Airport&#x2c;&#x20;June&#x20;27&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mayor de Blasio shouts Cuban revolutionary slogan in Miami</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/narcotics-ring-bust-long-island" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/SCDA_SUFFOLK_DRUG_BUST_2_062719_1561675962152_7452038_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/SCDA_SUFFOLK_DRUG_BUST_2_062719_1561675962152_7452038_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/SCDA_SUFFOLK_DRUG_BUST_2_062719_1561675962152_7452038_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/SCDA_SUFFOLK_DRUG_BUST_2_062719_1561675962152_7452038_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/SCDA_SUFFOLK_DRUG_BUST_2_062719_1561675962152_7452038_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Authorities&#x20;seized&#x20;drugs&#x2c;&#x20;weapons&#x2c;&#x20;money&#x2c;&#x20;and&#x20;other&#x20;items&#x20;related&#x20;to&#x20;a&#x20;drug&#x20;ring&#x20;on&#x20;Long&#x20;Island&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Suffolk&#x20;County&#x20;District&#x20;Attorney&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cops seize drugs, guns, cash in narcotics ring bust</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary 