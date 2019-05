A massive inflatable pink flamingo was spotted along the Hudson River and East River on Monday. (FOX 5 NY) A massive inflatable pink flamingo was spotted along the Hudson River and East River on Monday. (FOX 5 NY)

- A massive, inflatable pink flamingo was spotted in New York Harbor Monday.

The larger-than-life flamingo was six stories tall and was part of Pepsi's 'Always Pool Ready' campaign, according to the soft drink manufacturer.

The flamingo was pushed on a barge by a tugboat as it passed the Statue of Liberty just before 8 a.m.

Photos of the pink flamingo quickly made their way to social media sites.