- Inocencio Roman Solano was released from an ICE Center at the Bergen County Jail on Thursday after having been detained for over a year.

Solano suffers from advanced liver disease and type 2 diabetes and his health was rapidly deteriorating.

“He wasn’t getting the proper medication or the treatment,” said Carlos Roman, Solano’s son.

Solano came to the United States from Mexico 20 years ago. He had been arrested for a traffic violation in the Bronx and released, but then received a letter from ICE to report in Lower Manhattan where he was immediately detained in February 2018.

The non-profit organization Make The Road New York, who assisted the family in getting Solano released credited Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep. Adriano Espaillat with helping win Solano’s freedom.

His family is now working to keep him in the country and get him a U.S. citizenship.