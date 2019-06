- One of the most beloved and influential comedies in television history will make its way to the big screen on August 6 as Fathom Events and CBS Home Entertainment pay tribute to “I Love Lucy” and its star, Lucille Ball, with “I Love Lucy: A Colorized Celebration.”

The one-night-only event will allow fans to celebrate Ball’s birthday by watching five uncut, full-length colorized episodes of “I Love Lucy,” along with “Redhead Tales,” a new featurette on the colorization of the show. Attendees will also receive an exclusive “I Love Lucy” mini poster.

The five episodes being shown are:

Lucy Does a TV Commercial

Job Switching

L.A. at Last

The Million Dollar Idea

Pioneer Women

“We are excited to be exhibiting this timeless franchise in a new manner and hope to bring a new generation of fans to one of the greatest comedies in television history,” said Ken Ross, the executive vice president and general manager of CBS Home Entertainment.

“Almost everyone has seen and been captivated by ‘I Love Lucy’ – but even the biggest Lucy fan has rarely had an experience like this: Seeing Lucy on the big screen and laughing alongside fellow fans in a movie theater,” Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said.

Tickets to “I Love Lucy: A Colorized Celebration” will be available beginning Friday, June 7, at FathomEvents.com and at participating theater box offices.

CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment will also be releasing "I Love Lucy: Colorized Collection" on DVD on August 13. It will include 16 full-length colorized episodes of “I Love Lucy,” including those from the “I Love Lucy: A Colorized Celebration” screening.