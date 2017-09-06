Hurricanes Jose, Katia projected to avoid U.S.

- Tropical Storm Katia formed in the Gulf of Mexico off Mexico's coast this morning. Hours later, it became a Hurricane. About the same time, Tropical Storm Jose strengthened into a hurricane far out in the Atlantic.

Neither system is expected to impact the U.S. in the next few days, if at all.

The National Hurricane Center reports Katia is expected to remain offshore of Mexico through Friday morning before turning southwest and making landfall.

Jose, heading west behind Hurricane Irma, could grow into a major hurricane by Friday. But long-range models suggest the storm will turn to the north and remain out at sea.

For the latest, track all storms at myfoxhurricane.com.