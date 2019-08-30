< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/unusual">Unusual</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Watch Live</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/new-app-looks-to-match-restaurants-workers"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/New_app_looks_to_help_restaurants__worke_0_7638298_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="New app looks to match restaurants, workers"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/new-app-looks-to-match-restaurants-workers">New app looks to match restaurants, workers</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/trump-shows-apparently-altered-hurricane-dorian-forecast-with-hand-drawn-cone-toward-alabama"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/GettyImages-1172289651%20THUMB_1567634799934.jpg_7638385_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Trump shows apparently altered Hurricane Dorian forecast with hand-drawn cone toward Alabama"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/trump-shows-apparently-altered-hurricane-dorian-forecast-with-hand-drawn-cone-toward-alabama">Trump shows apparently altered Hurricane Dorian forecast with hand-drawn cone toward Alabama</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/lawmakers-push-back-on-plan-to-scrap-nycs-gifted-and-talented-program"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/Plan_to_scrap_NYC___s_Talented_and_Gifte_0_7638350_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Lawmakers push back on plan to scrap NYC's Gifted and Talented program"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/lawmakers-push-back-on-plan-to-scrap-nycs-gifted-and-talented-program">Lawmakers push back on plan to scrap NYC's Gifted and Talented program</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/epstein-judge-to-decide-on-unsealing-court-papers"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/04/AP__Epstein_s_guards_were_working_extrem_0_7586643_ver1_1567608501812_7637449_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Anonymous John Doe in Epstein case files surprise motion"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/epstein-judge-to-decide-on-unsealing-court-papers">Anonymous John Doe in Epstein case files surprise motion</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/new-app-looks-to-match-restaurants-workers">New app looks to match restaurants, workers</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/trump-shows-apparently-altered-hurricane-dorian-forecast-with-hand-drawn-cone-toward-alabama">Trump shows apparently altered Hurricane Dorian forecast with hand-drawn cone toward Alabama</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/lawmakers-push-back-on-plan-to-scrap-nycs-gifted-and-talented-program">Lawmakers push back on plan to scrap NYC's Gifted and Talented program</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/epstein-judge-to-decide-on-unsealing-court-papers">Anonymous John Doe in Epstein case files surprise motion</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/i-feel-like-job-hurricane-lays-waste-to-homes-in-bahamas">'I feel like Job': Hurricane lays waste to homes in Bahamas</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/nypd-hate-crimes-see-41-percent-spike-in-new-york-city">NYPD: Hate crimes see 41 percent spike in New York City</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather-alerts">Weather Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic/airport-delays">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/gas">Gas Tracker</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-gooddayny" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5ny.com/mornings" data-dropdown="drop-nav-gooddayny" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day NY</a> <ul id="drop-nav-gooddayny" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Watch Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/public-affairs">Good Day Street Talk</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5ny.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-aboutus" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about" data-dropdown="drop-nav-aboutus" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">About Us</a> <ul id="drop-nav-aboutus" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/personalities">Meet the Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/tv-listings">FOX 5 TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/jobs">Job Opportunities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/podcasts">Podcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5ny.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li Dorian becomes a Category 4 monster powering toward Florida By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and ELLIS RUA, Associated Press
Posted Aug 30 2019 05:13PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 30 2019 10:15PM EDT
Updated Aug 31 2019 04:15PM EDT This GOES-16 satellite image taken Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at 17:20 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Dorian, right, moving over open waters in the Atlantic Ocean. (NOAA via AP) This GOES-16 satellite image taken Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at 17:20 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Dorian, right, moving over open waters in the Atlantic Ocean. (NOAA via AP) (NOAA via AP)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>This GOES-16 satellite image taken Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at 17:20 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Dorian, right, moving over open waters in the Atlantic Ocean. (NOAA via AP)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-426413897" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Dorian powered toward Florida with increasing fury Friday, becoming an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm but leaving forecasters uncertain whether it would make a direct hit on the state's east coast or inflict a glancing blow.</p> <p>The storm's winds rose to a howling 130 mph (215 kph) as Dorian gained new strength while crossing warm Atlantic waters. The hurricane could wallop the state with even higher winds and torrential rains late Monday or early Tuesday, with millions of people in the crosshairs, along with Walt Disney World and President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.</p> <p>Though Dorian is growing in intensity, some of the more reliable computer models predicted a late turn northward that would have Dorian hug the coast, the National Hurricane Center said.</p> <p>"There is hope," Weather Underground meteorology director Jeff Masters said.</p> <p>The faint hope came on a day in which Dorian seemed to get scarier with each forecast update. And there were fears it could prove to be the most powerful hurricane to hit Florida's east coast in nearly 30 years.</p> <p>Late Friday, the National Hurricane Center's projected new track showed Dorian hitting near Fort Pierce, some 70 miles (115 kilometers) north of Mar-a-Lago, then running along the coastline as it moved north. But forecasters cautioned that the storm's track was still highly uncertain and even a small deviation could put Dorian offshore or well inland.</p> <p>Trump declared a state of emergency in Florida and authorized the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster-relief efforts. He told reporters that "Mar-a-Lago can handle itself" and is more worried about Florida.</p> <p>"This is big and is growing, and it still has some time to get worse," Julio Vasquez said at a Miami fast-food joint next to a gas station that had run out of fuel. "No one knows what can really happen. This is serious."</p> <p>As Dorian closed in, it upended people's Labor Day weekend plans. Major airlines began allowing travelers to change their reservations without a fee. The big cruise lines began rerouting their ships. Disney World and the other resorts in Orlando found themselves in the storm's projected path.</p> <p>Jessica Armesto and her 1-year-old daughter, Mila, had planned to have breakfast with Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy at Disney World. Instead, Armesto decided to take shelter at her mother's hurricane-resistant house in Miami with its kitchen full of nonperishable foods.</p> <p>"It felt like it was better to be safe than sorry, so we canceled our plans," she said.</p> <p>Still, with Dorian days away and its track uncertain, Disney and other major resorts held off announcing any closings, and Florida authorities ordered no immediate mass evacuations.</p> <p>"Sometimes if you evacuate too soon, you may evacuate into the path of the storm if it changes," Gov. Ron DeSantis said.</p> <p>Homeowners and businesses rushed to cover their windows with plywood. Supermarkets ran out of bottled water, and long lines formed at gas stations, with fuel shortages reported in places. The governor said the Florida Highway Patrol would begin escorting fuel trucks to help them get past the lines of waiting motorists and replenish gas stations.</p> <p>At a Publix supermarket in Cocoa Beach, Ed Ciecirski of the customer service department said the pharmacy was extra busy with people rushing to fill prescriptions. The grocery was rationing bottled water and had run out of dry ice.</p> <p>"It's hairy," he said.</p> <p>As of 8:30 p.m. EDT, Dorian was centered about 575 miles (925 kilometers) east of West Palm Beach with winds of 130 mph (215 kph). It was moving northwest at an ever-slower 10 mph (17 kph). Forecasters warned that its slow movement could subject the state to a prolonged and destructive pummeling from wind, storm surge and heavy rain.</p> <p>Coastal areas could get 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30 centimeters) of rain, with 18 inches (46 centimeters) in some places, triggering life-threatening flash floods, the hurricane center said. FEMA official Jeff Byard said Dorian is likely to "create a lot of havoc" for roads, power and other infrastructure.</p> <p>Also imperiled were the Bahamas , where canned food and bottled water were disappearing quickly and the sound of hammering echoed across the islands as people boarded up their homes. Dorian was expected to hit by Sunday with the potential for life-threatening storm surge that could raise water levels 15 feet above normal.</p> <p>"Do not be foolish and try to brave out this hurricane," Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said. "The price you may pay for not evacuating is your life."</p> <p>In Florida, the governor urged nursing homes to take precautions to prevent tragedies like the one during Hurricane Irma two years ago, when the storm knocked out the air conditioning at a facility in Hollywood and 12 patients died in the sweltering heat. Four employees of the home were charged with manslaughter earlier this week.</p> <p>DeSantis said the timely message from those arrests is: "It's your responsibility to make sure you have a plan in place to protect those folks."</p> <p>At NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, NASA moved a 380-foot-high mobile launch platform to the safety of the colossal Vehicle Assembly Building, built to withstand 125 mph (200 kph) wind. The launcher is for the mega rocket that NASA is developing to take astronauts to the moon.</p> <p>The hurricane season typically peaks between mid-August and late October. One of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. was on Labor Day 1935. The unnamed Category 5 hurricane crashed ashore along Florida's Gulf Coast on Sept. 2. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Judge rules man can sue after DMV rejects specialty license plate
Posted Sep 04 2019 06:45PM EDT
Updated Sep 04 2019 06:47PM EDT
A U.S. judge ruled a soccer fan can sue the California Department of Motor Vehicles and claim it violated his freedom of speech by rejecting his request for a specialty license plate.
Jonathan Kotler, a devoted fan of Britain's Fulham Football Club, sued the DMV after it refused to issue him a license plate lettered "COYW," short for "Come On You Whites" and the fans' regular chant for their white-jerseyed players.
The DMV told Kotler the lettering has "connotations offensive to good taste and decency." New app looks to match restaurants, workers
Posted Sep 04 2019 06:18PM EDT
Updated Sep 04 2019 06:19PM EDT
Whether you're a cook, dishwasher or a barista, if you're in the restaurant business, there's now a faster way to find work. It's an App called Pared.
Will Pacio is the CEO and co-founder of Pared. He owns several restaurants in the San Francisco area and created the App to solve problems he was having with staffing.
"People call out sick all the time or don't show up," Pacio said. "And then in our business there's a lot of fluctuation and seasonality. We have catering events and certain delivery orders that you need more staff even for a day or for a week." Trump shows apparently altered Hurricane Dorian forecast with hand-drawn cone toward Alabama
By Amy Lieu
Posted Sep 04 2019 05:05PM EDT
Updated Sep 04 2019 06:24PM EDT
President Donald Trump appeared to show a doctored chart of Hurricane Dorian's path during a press conference at the Oval Office on Wednesday.
The chart displayed a several-day-old National Hurricane Center "cone of uncertainty" forecast, except the cone depicting Dorian's possible path appeared to be extended with an extra half-cone into Alabama — which looked like it was drawn with a black Sharpie marker. The forecast was dated Aug. 29.
Janice Dean, senior meteorologist for Fox News, said on Twitter that the "sharpie-bubble was drawn by someone else." The cone depicting Dorian’s possible path appeared to be extended with an extra half-cone into Alabama" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump shows apparently altered Hurricane Dorian forecast with hand-drawn cone toward Alabama</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 05:05PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 06:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald Trump appeared to show a doctored chart of Hurricane Dorian’s path during a press conference at the Oval Office on Wednesday. </p><p>The chart displayed a several-day-old National Hurricane Center “cone of uncertainty” forecast, except the cone depicting Dorian’s possible path appeared to be extended with an extra half-cone into Alabama — which looked like it was drawn with a black Sharpie marker. 