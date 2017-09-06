Hurricane Irma pummels Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands

- Hurricane Irma brought historic winds and heavy rain to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands Tuesday into Wednesday. To give you an idea of just how strong Irma is, a hurricane expert with MIT says the storm holds about 7 trillion watts -- about twice the energy of all bombs that were used in World War II.

With 185-mph winds, Irma is battering parts of the Caribbean. The strongest Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever measured pummeled the French-Dutch island of Saint Martin/Sint Maarten. The prime minister of Barbuda said 90 percent of the tiny island is destroyed. Now Irma is churning north, threatening the entire western Caribbean.

More than 600,000 people are without power and nearly 50,000 without water in Puerto Rico. Thomas Novak lives in Isla Verde, about 15 minutes from Old San Juan. His apartment is about a block from the ocean. He said luckily he went to Home Depot and bought panels to cover his windows. The eye of the hurricane passed over them. Power outages appear to be the biggest problem where he lives.

Puerto Rico's public power company is warning that some areas could be without power for four to six months because the infrastructure was already badly deteriorated before Irma hit.

Julian Bishop from St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands sent Fox 5 videos and photos showing downed power lines and trees. Many people on the island are without power. Bishop's home is using a generator.

"Around the island, we have a 36-hour curfew from 6 a.m. this morning to 6 p.m. Thursday," he said. "Everyone's supposed to stay inside because the wind is really dangerous."